Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Superhero Movie
Batman Returns was a divisive movie on its initial release in 1992. It was the third-highest-grossing film of the year, but it also generated some complaints from fans (and especially parents) who felt the movie was way too dark for its primary audience of kids. Today, it’s more well-liked — but we think it’s still the most underrated Batman movie — and perhaps the single most underrated superhero movie in history.
‘Glass Onion’ Is Now Available on Streaming
If you heard all the hype about the Knives Out sequel in theaters last month and wondered when it was going to show up on Netflix, worry no more. The film is now available to stream. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second film starring Daniel Craig as...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally on Streaming
It’s the top-grossing movie of 2022, both in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s on our list of the best movies of the year. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, the shockingly successful sequel to the era defining action film of the 1980s. Much of Top Gun: Maverick’s success this...
It’s a Not-So-Jolly Christmas as Box Office Plummets Due to Weather and (Mostly) Weak Films
Yes, the weather outside has been frightful in much of the U.S. and Canada in the days leading up to Christmas. Fortunately, it’s Christmas Day when grosses usually perk up, with most areas returning to more standard December temps. Unfortunately, even if the box office revives, the packages delivered to theaters are more coal than diamonds. No doubt the challenging weather decreased theater attendance by more than a little, particularly Friday. But the good news is that when Christmas falls on a Sunday, that day is the best of the three-day weekend. And then the holiday Monday is even more significant....
How celebrities are spending Christmas 2022
Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen are among the celebrities sharing snaps of their families' Christmas celebrations so far.
Every Horror Reference in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, of course, but it is also a Sam Raimi movie. And Sam Raimi just can’t help himself, he loves horror. No matter what he’s making, he always throws a little horror flavor into the mix. And sure enough, Multiverse of Madness is full of references to horror movies — some by Sam Raimi, and some just classics of the genre.
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
