Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
"Our same favorite spot for Santa pics! Year 6!!" the model wrote on Instagram alongside cute family holiday photos she posted on Friday Brittany Bell is celebrating her first holiday season as a mom of three. On Friday, the model shared family photos including her, her daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5, posing with Santa Claus at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. In the photos, Bell, 35, and Queen donned matching outfits while her two sons wore color-coordinated plaid ensembles....
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah Carey Wants Nick Cannon To Spend More Time With Their Two Kids
The ex-couple are reportedly struggling to balance co-parenting duties. It looks like Nick Cannon hasn’t been around enough for his firstborn children and Mariah Carey is calling him out for it. The former power couple were together for only three years when they welcomed their fraternal twins to the world.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
BET
Diddy Throws A Futuristic 16th Birthday Party For His Twin Daughters— See The BIG Surprise That Left Them Speechless!
D'Lila and Jessie Combs celebrated their 16th birthday in style!. Over the weekend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs went all out in the celebration of his twin daughters' big milestone with an over-the-top futuristic party and a surprise gift that left the birthday girls temporarily speechless. Keep scrolling to see the moment...
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says 'My Heart Beats to a Different Melody' Since Having Daughter Monaco
"It is hard work, but I love every part of it," the star, who shares the 11-month-old baby with husband Jeezy, said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast Jeannie Mai Jenkins is loving being a mom! In Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 43-year-old TV personality reflected on her new chapter as a mother, nearly one year after giving birth to daughter Monaco. "It is hard work, but I love every part of it," said the star, who shares Monaco with her husband Jeezy. "And it doesn't feel like work....
hotnewhiphop.com
Clive Davis Explains Whitney Houston’s Love Affair With Robyn Crawford
Robyn was Whitney’s assistant and wrote a book about her love affair with the late icon. As I Wanna Dance with Somebody receives mixed reviews, Clive Davis sheds light on Whitney Houston and her personal life. Davis is responsible for shaping the superstar careers of legendary artists, including Houston. For years, he has teased he would produce his own Houston biopic, and finally, the music executive delivered.
LaNisha Cole reflects on ‘leaving toxic relationships’ after shading Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is getting real about “leaving toxic relationships” after seemingly shading Nick Cannon. After posing in front of a sign reading, “It’s OK to change your mind,” on Tuesday, the photographer wrote a lengthy Instagram Story statement about “choosing to do better” in the future. “I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here,” the “Price Is Right” alum, 40, explained. “Yes I’ve made mistakes,” Cole continued. “Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in...
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Lanisha Cole Posts Copacetic Co-Parenting Video With Nick Cannon Amid Messy ‘Baby Mama #538’ Comments—‘It’s Getting Old’
Apparently, Price Is Right alum Lanisha Cole is content with Nick Cannon’s co-parenting abilities after seemingly shading his “fake” holiday photo ops with his other children. A recent post she made comes amid her clapping back at trolls who’ve dubbed her “baby mama #538” and commented on her being Cannon’s only cocoa-complexioned baby mama. This […]
Complex
R. Kelly’s Bootleg Album ‘I Admit It’ Removed From Streaming Services
R Kelly’s I Admit It album was pulled from streaming services just hours after its release. As pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter, the 13-track project unexpectedly dropped Friday morning on major platforms like Apple Music and Spotify; however, representatives for Sony Music claim the set was an unauthorized release that had nothing to do with its catalog division, Legacy Recordings.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
TMZ.com
Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond
Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!. The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.
'Empire' Alum Serayah Talks Career Beginnings and New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)
The year was 2015 and Fox decided to put their hat into the ring of musical drama television series with the hit show Empire. Over the years, the fictional series gave audiences an idea of how things are run in a record label along with the personal and professional lives musical artists may experience. The series welcomed a ton of musicians including Remy Ma, Mario, Estelle, and more.
