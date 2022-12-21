Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. Soul Bird serves up a variety of sandwiches, wings, salads and chicken tenders. According to its website, Soul Bird has an additional location in Plano and is planning to open others in Arlington and near the AllianceTexas development. The company previously operated a Roanoke location that closed late last year due to staffing shortages. 214-276-6316.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO