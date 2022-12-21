ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Spring to Health Apothecary provides holistic path to a healthier life in Keller

Spring to Health Apothecary sells organic loose herbs, herbal teas, tinctures, candles, skin care, CBD and other health supplements. (Courtesy Spring to Health Apothecary) Spring to Health Apothecary opened its doors Nov. 1 at 900 S. Main St., Ste. 355, in Keller. The core focus of their business is to reunite nature with health and to teach customers that being healthy not only involves fixing a health concern, it also requires a holistic approach to healing.
KELLER, TX
Soul Bird Chkn Shack brings sandwiches, wings to northeast Dallas

Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. Soul Bird serves up a variety of sandwiches, wings, salads and chicken tenders. According to its website, Soul Bird has an additional location in Plano and is planning to open others in Arlington and near the AllianceTexas development. The company previously operated a Roanoke location that closed late last year due to staffing shortages. 214-276-6316.
DALLAS, TX
Art Wheel Studio in Roanoke focuses on European teaching methods

Anna Charaevski begins a painting in a group class. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
ROANOKE, TX
J.Crew Factory offers variety of clothing options in Plano

J.Crew Factory sells clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) J.Crew Factory opened a new location at Preston Towne Crossing in Plano on Dec. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The retail clothing store, located at 2400 Preston Road, Ste. 800, offers tops, bottoms, swimwear, winter wear and more for men, women and children. The store is part of the Preston Towne Crossing shopping mall and shares a space with Ulta Beauty, Trader Joe's, Old Navy and more. 945-800-6577.
PLANO, TX
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon owners bring authentic tamales, tacos to Richardson

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon offers a variety of tamales fillings with chicken, beef, bean, cheese, jalapenos and more. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) When Antonio and Doris Quintanilla met, they had two things in common: their culture and their love for cooking. Both hailing from Linares, Nuevo Leon, a small city in the northern state of Mexico, the two share the same love for the country’s cuisine.
RICHARDSON, TX
The Tutoring Center brings one-on-one academic assistance to Colleyville

The Tutoring Center assists students with math, reading and writing. (Courtesy Pexels) The Tutoring Center opened in December in Colleyville at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 610, according to a company representative. The center offers one-on-one instruction to help students, according to its website. The Tutoring Center has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and uses an education method called The Rotational Approach, which helps students with math, reading and writing, its websites stated. 817-398-4000. www.tutoringcenter.com/center/colleyvilletx.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
