Best of 2022: Ebb & Flow, Whistle Britches and more dining features from Plano
Ebb & Flow's The Brunch Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in May. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all dining features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. After working in the restaurant...
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, including new construction at Samsung Research America
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
Theatre Coppell nonprofit makes dramatic impact for 35 years
From left, child actors Kennedy Fields, Hattie Arthur, Avery Arthur, Harper Fisher and Emma Fein stand around JonCatherine Middleton, who played Annie Sullivan, in the Theatre Coppell production of “Miracle Worker.” (Courtesy Theatre Coppell) Theatre Coppell was founded in 1987 by a group of like-minded individuals, the nonprofit’s...
Spring to Health Apothecary provides holistic path to a healthier life in Keller
Spring to Health Apothecary sells organic loose herbs, herbal teas, tinctures, candles, skin care, CBD and other health supplements. (Courtesy Spring to Health Apothecary) Spring to Health Apothecary opened its doors Nov. 1 at 900 S. Main St., Ste. 355, in Keller. The core focus of their business is to reunite nature with health and to teach customers that being healthy not only involves fixing a health concern, it also requires a holistic approach to healing.
Frisco Dental Studio brings ‘individualized care’ to patients in east Frisco
Each room at Frisco Dental Studio located in the Shops at Creekside is decorated to coordinate with a different country with wallpaper and posters. (Courtesy Frisco Dental Studio) Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman opened Frisco Dental Studio in December to help provide “individualized care” in dentistry, he said. He opened his family-owned...
Best of 2022: Bulldog Barber Shop, Huffman Jewelry and more business features from Richardson
In 2018, Darryn Huffman bought Winfield’s Jewelry and changed the name to Huffman Jewelry. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of business features that appeared in the Richardson edition of Community Impact in 2022. Ricardo Bermudez said he always wanted to own a barber shop, even though he...
Soul Bird Chkn Shack brings sandwiches, wings to northeast Dallas
Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. Soul Bird serves up a variety of sandwiches, wings, salads and chicken tenders. According to its website, Soul Bird has an additional location in Plano and is planning to open others in Arlington and near the AllianceTexas development. The company previously operated a Roanoke location that closed late last year due to staffing shortages. 214-276-6316.
Art Wheel Studio in Roanoke focuses on European teaching methods
Anna Charaevski begins a painting in a group class. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
Hirsch’s Meats celebrates 30 years of business in Plano
Hirsch's Meats first opened its doors in 1992. (Community Impact staff) Hirsch’s Meats marked its 30th anniversary on Dec. 21, according to owner Gary Hirsch. “It goes by fast,” Hirsch said. “It’s not anything I ever got tired of doing. I’ve always liked the uniqueness of what we did.”
Here are some of this year's most-read restaurant stories from Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
407 BBQ serves meals priced by the plate with various options for barbecued meat. Some of their most popular options include the brisket, pulled pork and ribs. (Courtesy 407 BBQ) Here is a look at the local restaurant stories in your community. Sebian Bardhi said when she and her husband,...
J.Crew Factory offers variety of clothing options in Plano
J.Crew Factory sells clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) J.Crew Factory opened a new location at Preston Towne Crossing in Plano on Dec. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The retail clothing store, located at 2400 Preston Road, Ste. 800, offers tops, bottoms, swimwear, winter wear and more for men, women and children. The store is part of the Preston Towne Crossing shopping mall and shares a space with Ulta Beauty, Trader Joe's, Old Navy and more. 945-800-6577.
Mighty Chick Pocha brings Korean comfort food to Plano
Mighty Chick Pocha serves a variety of Korean comfort food and drinks. (Courtesy Mighty Chick Pocha) Mighty Chick Pocha reopened with a new concept on Dec. 5 in Plano, according to owner Jenny Ko. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8900 Ohio Drive, Ste. A, sought to incorporate more modern Korean dishes into its chicken-based menu.
Here are 5 of the latest development projects filed in Frisco slated for 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two...
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
Occupancy rates, new projects show need for senior housing in Tarrant County
The biggest challenge facing families in finding senior housing is finding a way to pay for it, officials said. Data from the nonprofit group National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care shows that of the senior housing inventory available in Tarrant County, 82.3% of those units are occupied as of the third quarter of 2022.
Best of 2022: Hot Crab, Sueño Modern Mex-Tex and more dining features from Richardson
Hot Crab's Combo D ($26.99) includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of shrimp and a half-pound of sausage. A lobster tail can be added for an extra $16.99. All combo meals are served with corn, egg and two potatoes. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining...
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon owners bring authentic tamales, tacos to Richardson
Tamaleria Nuevo Leon offers a variety of tamales fillings with chicken, beef, bean, cheese, jalapenos and more. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) When Antonio and Doris Quintanilla met, they had two things in common: their culture and their love for cooking. Both hailing from Linares, Nuevo Leon, a small city in the northern state of Mexico, the two share the same love for the country’s cuisine.
Tio Carlos in Keller features Mexican, Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine
Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador in the early 1980s. He started working in the restaurant industry in 1987 as a busboy. “I started when I was 19, and at that moment, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I loved it so much,” Benitez said. “I was intrigued by the atmosphere and wanted to learn everything.”
The Tutoring Center brings one-on-one academic assistance to Colleyville
The Tutoring Center assists students with math, reading and writing. (Courtesy Pexels) The Tutoring Center opened in December in Colleyville at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 610, according to a company representative. The center offers one-on-one instruction to help students, according to its website. The Tutoring Center has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and uses an education method called The Rotational Approach, which helps students with math, reading and writing, its websites stated. 817-398-4000. www.tutoringcenter.com/center/colleyvilletx.
Best of 2022: Camp Bow Wow, Not Your Mama’s Quilt Store and more business features from Plano
Camp Bow Wow was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in January. (Kaushiki Roy/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all business features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. When April Prill made the jump from corporate America to owning a...
