Leakers have finally shared a precise date for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Over the last few weeks, many sources have suggested that Samsung's next flagship smartphones would arrive during the first week of February, which would be slightly earlier in the year than the current Galaxy S22 series. According to the likes of @AhmedQwaider888 and @UniverseIce, we may have as little as six weeks to wait for the arrival of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

2 DAYS AGO