Schenker Vision 15 refreshes to an E23 model with Alder Lake silicon
The Schenker Vision 15 attracted praise for its use of Tiger Lake silicon; now, we may get to see what it can do with the next generation of Intel silicon soon. Its maker has announced that the laptop's latest E23 (or early 2023) model will be the one to get this opportunity.
Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED reviewed: What does AAS-Ultra bring to the table?
The keyboard of the Zenbook Pro 16X is positioned at a 7° angle, which is intended to provide the device with better cooling. In our review, we examine which advantages and disadvantages result from the laptop's unusual design. In any case, the Zenbook extracts a lot of performance from powerful hardware.
Vivo X90 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 fail to outperform the A16 Bionic in a real-world gaming test
Synthetic benchmarks of the Dimensity 9200 on the Vivo X90 posed the MediaTek chipset's GPU as best in class, even ahead of Apple's A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro phones. The Vivo X90 has now been put through a real-world Genshin Impact gaming test for a more accurate evaluation of the Immortalis-G715's graphical prowess, with some rather interesting results.
Zeblaze Vibe 7 Pro smartwatch with large AMOLED display and 30-day battery life unveiled
The Zeblaze Vibe 7 Pro smartwatch will shortly be available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 px resolution. The company also suggests that the rugged watch has up to 1,000 nits brightness. Zeblaze claims the gadget has various health features, such as heart rate and blood oxygen level monitors.
Deal | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS ANC earbuds 50% off on Amazon
Deal OnePlus Audio Accessory Wearable Smartphone Tablet. Introduced one year ago, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS ANC earbuds might not be one of the most popular such products on Amazon, but they have good reviews and the half-price deal currently active makes them very tempting. With a list price of US$99.99, this handy audio accessory can be purchased for just US$49.99.
Leakers point to earlier than expected launch for Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leakers have finally shared a precise date for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Over the last few weeks, many sources have suggested that Samsung's next flagship smartphones would arrive during the first week of February, which would be slightly earlier in the year than the current Galaxy S22 series. According to the likes of @AhmedQwaider888 and @UniverseIce, we may have as little as six weeks to wait for the arrival of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Apple Car may use LG batteries and EV components
The world's second-largest EV battery manufacturer LG may be supplying components for the Apple Car as well, according to Bloomberg which cites a local Korean analyst from KB Securities. Kim Dong-Won advises that LG Group, "which has a full line-up for EV components," is a potential partner for the Apple Car and may have even set up a working group to position itself best for the possibility to be a chief Apple Car parts supplier.
Lenovo promises: TrackPoint will always be present on ThinkPads
In the pioneer days of laptops, it was not yet clear which mouse input device would win out. Most popular in the 1990s were the trackball, the IBM TrackPoint (and competitor's pointing sticks based on it) as well as touchpads. By now it is clear: Touchpads have won out. Trackballs...
New Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller battery life tipped prior to release
DualSense Edge, the most expensive PlayStation 5 controller from Sony to date, will come with new hardcore player features when it launches on January 23, and a US$199 price that is almost three times higher than the current PS5 DualSense. It does bring gaming advantages such as the ability to set the trigger travel in three modes, depending on the game category - from shorter bursts in shooters, to deeper travel in racing games - as well as memorize profiles and change them on the fly.
Flagship Meteor Lake 22-core CPU apparently canceled as Intel could market MTL-S towards prospective Core i5/i7 gamers
We previously reported that Intel’s upcoming 14th gen Meteor Lake architecture could launch in Q4 2023. The new architecture was rumored to pack new Redwood Cove P-cores and Crestmont E-cores that will apparently bring 15-28% and more than 15% IPC uplifts respectively. The information came to us through Tom from Moore’s Law Is Dead. The leaker now claims that flagship Meteor Lake chip may be facing development issues.
Rumor | Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs rated for 2 GHz+ boost and up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 up to 95 W or 165 W each
Alleged clock and TGP specifications of Nvidia's upcoming Ada RTX 40 Laptop GPU lineup have now surfaced. The purported specs seem to indicate up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs with boost clocks well above the 2 GHz mark. GPUs from the RTX 4070 onwards can be configured between 115 W and 140 W (+25 W) TGP with the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 also slated to be available in 85+10 W options.
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
Solid-state battery developer inks US$20 million deal with BMW for pilot electrode production
BMW is moving ahead with its solid-state battery pilot production plans, thanks to its long-standing partnership with Solid Power, based in Louisville, Colorado. The US company has a proprietary solid-state battery technology which BMW will licence the manufacturing of the electrodes and cell design of, while Solid Power will be delivering its custom sulfide-based electrolyte which will remain its intellectual property.
Apple Watch Series 8 long term test - A small upgrade for the showpiece smartwatch
The design of the Apple Watch Series 8 remains unchanged compared to the Series 7 predecessor, again coming in two sizes: 41 and 45 mm (~1.6 and ~1.8 in). In terms of the case materials, you can choose among aluminum or stainless steel. At this time, Apple doesn't offer Titanium so far but adds the Apple Watch Ultra (49 mm, Titanium) to its product portfolio instead. What is new are the additional temperature sensors as well as support for the more current Bluetooth 5.3.
