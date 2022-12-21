Read full article on original website
RedMagic 8 Pro and Pro Plus launch as "evolved" flagship Android smartphones
5G Android Gaming Launch Smartphone Storage Touchscreen. RedMagic has unveiled its latest generation of top-spec'd Android smartphones today (December 26, 2022). The Nubia brand built its name on a 'gaming' appeal, yet has now affirmed that part of its effort to boost their new-found sophistication levels involves dropping a successor to the vanilla 7 in favor of a choice between an 8 Pro and Pro+ as of late 2022.
Exynos 2300: Rumoured flagship SoC could power the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Galaxy S22 FE and Vivo smartphones
Multiple leaks (and Qualcomm, to a certain degree) have made it abundantly clear that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will exclusively be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. While there is one report suggesting otherwise, the Exynos 2300 will not power a flagship device, at least not from Samsung. Twitter leaker RGCloudS now says that Samsung plans to use it in other non-flagship hardware, which will be unveiled at an entirely new event tentatively called Unpacked 2.
Meizu M3 Pro Hi-Fi Player to launch alongside new flagship Android smartphone in spring 2023
5G Accessory Audio Android Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Meizu may have all but dropped off the personal devices sphere prior to its possibly life-saving acquisition by Geely; however, it was once known for dedicated audio players as well as for premium Android smartphones. Now, it has announced its intent to unveil a return to both spaces in the first quarter of 2023.
Redmi K60 series: Xiaomi confirms more details with SoC options to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
The Redmi K60 series will make its grand debut on December 27 in China. In typical fashion, however, Xiaomi has already confirmed a number of details of the phones, by way of its Weibo page, as well as sharing multiple images of the Redmi K60 Pro. Xiaomi will unleash the...
iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC debut set for end of December 2022
IQOO has announced that it will provide 2022 with one of its last Android smartphone launch events of 2022. Then again, the device in question appears to be a refresh of the existing high-end Neo7. This version is slated to come with a switch to Qualcomm silicon – and, with it, an improved chance of getting onto the global market.
New on Steam: 4 invigorating mid-December releases that shouldn't be missed
With all the talk about AAA titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sonic Frontiers, it's easy to miss some of the smaller releases that happen on Steam. There were a number of excellent titles from a range of genres that came out towards the middle of December 2022. 1. High...
Death Stranding is now free on Epic Games Store for a limited time
Hideo Kojima's critically-acclaimed Death Stranding is one of the more divisive games out there, with one faction calling it an artistic masterpiece while the other (rightfully) calls it a walking simulator. The game, initially a PlayStation exclusive, was then ported to PC and eventually remastered earlier this year. The result, Death Stranding Director's Cut, added a few QoL upgrades and a new vehicle. The base game is now free to redeem on the Epic Games Store.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display could be dimmer than initially anticipated
As expected, the frequency of Samsung Galaxy S23-related leaks has skyrocketed as the high-end smartphones' release date approaches. Many key specs have been revealed by benchmarking websites and certification authorities like Geekbench/TENAA. However, there seems to be some conflicting information about its display specs. A new leak from Twitter leaker...
Augmented Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra procures more-robust results in latest Geekbench run
Geekbench appearances for a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S918B, better known as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have been turning up since November, with the single-core score often hovering around the healthy mark of 1,500 points (with a few outliers). But there have been some concerns raised about the S23 Ultra’s multi-core score, which has mostly been around the mid-4,000s with one sample hitting 5,000 points. As pointed out by leaker Ice universe, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra should be producing higher multi-core scores.
First Galaxy S23 series promotional image reveals design and colorways of Samsung's next-gen flagships
Samsung is rumored to be planning its next Unpacked event for the first week of February. The company will debut the Galaxy S23 series at said event, and while "official" leaks of the phones have proven elusive, that looks to have changed now. As revealed by 91Mobiles, a promotional image...
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
Lenovo promises: TrackPoint will always be present on ThinkPads
In the pioneer days of laptops, it was not yet clear which mouse input device would win out. Most popular in the 1990s were the trackball, the IBM TrackPoint (and competitor's pointing sticks based on it) as well as touchpads. By now it is clear: Touchpads have won out. Trackballs...
iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic faced unprecedented snafu in Apple history leading to removal of ray tracing and other ambitious GPU generational leaps
Apple apparently had big plans, including ray tracing support, for the A16 Bionic's GPU in the iPhone 14 Pro but had to revert to a design based on the previous A15 Bionic. This was due to a major power consumption flaw discovered late in the SoC's development cycle. Such a setback is unheard of in the company's SoC team and is being attributed to several layoffs and lawsuits that the group in currently contending with.
Free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 leaked with Star Wars title as headline act
Once again, the leaker known as billbil-kun has revealed what the free PlayStation Plus games will be for the incoming month. For January 2023, it appears Sony has plumped for the selection of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 to please subscribers of its service. The latter title, developed by Thomas Happ Games, is an engaging Metroidvania-style game that only came to the PlayStation 5 in August 2022, although PS4 owners have been able to enjoy the side-scrolling mix of adventure and exploration since August 2021.
