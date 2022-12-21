Once again, the leaker known as billbil-kun has revealed what the free PlayStation Plus games will be for the incoming month. For January 2023, it appears Sony has plumped for the selection of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 to please subscribers of its service. The latter title, developed by Thomas Happ Games, is an engaging Metroidvania-style game that only came to the PlayStation 5 in August 2022, although PS4 owners have been able to enjoy the side-scrolling mix of adventure and exploration since August 2021.

2 DAYS AGO