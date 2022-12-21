Geekbench appearances for a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S918B, better known as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have been turning up since November, with the single-core score often hovering around the healthy mark of 1,500 points (with a few outliers). But there have been some concerns raised about the S23 Ultra’s multi-core score, which has mostly been around the mid-4,000s with one sample hitting 5,000 points. As pointed out by leaker Ice universe, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra should be producing higher multi-core scores.

2 DAYS AGO