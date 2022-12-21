Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Schenker Vision 15 refreshes to an E23 model with Alder Lake silicon
The Schenker Vision 15 attracted praise for its use of Tiger Lake silicon; now, we may get to see what it can do with the next generation of Intel silicon soon. Its maker has announced that the laptop's latest E23 (or early 2023) model will be the one to get this opportunity.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo promises: TrackPoint will always be present on ThinkPads
In the pioneer days of laptops, it was not yet clear which mouse input device would win out. Most popular in the 1990s were the trackball, the IBM TrackPoint (and competitor's pointing sticks based on it) as well as touchpads. By now it is clear: Touchpads have won out. Trackballs...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says crypto reserve reviews like Binance's are 'essentially meaningless'
Michael Burry commented on news that the accountant that produced Binance's proof-of-reserves report would halt all work for crypto firms. The legendary "Big Short" investor described proof of reserves, which has been popularized since FTX's implosion, as "essentially meaningless." Burry was one of the first investors who predicted the subprime...
notebookcheck.net
Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED reviewed: What does AAS-Ultra bring to the table?
The keyboard of the Zenbook Pro 16X is positioned at a 7° angle, which is intended to provide the device with better cooling. In our review, we examine which advantages and disadvantages result from the laptop's unusual design. In any case, the Zenbook extracts a lot of performance from powerful hardware.
Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution
CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Tech bros who ran $800M events startup to bankruptcy spent lavishly on drug-fueled parties: report
Two British tech entrepreneurs who led an events and travel startup that was worth as much as $800 million spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on drug- and alcohol-fueled parties and ran a “frat boy” culture rife with sexual harassment before the company imploded, according to a report. Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and his brother, Liam, 29, founded Verve, a company that bundled music festival tickets with stays at luxury resorts that included concerts by headliners such as Justin Bieber, 50 Cent and Scooter Bran. The company’s name was later changed to Pollen. Pollen, which was based in the United Kingdom but had...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 fail to outperform the A16 Bionic in a real-world gaming test
Synthetic benchmarks of the Dimensity 9200 on the Vivo X90 posed the MediaTek chipset's GPU as best in class, even ahead of Apple's A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro phones. The Vivo X90 has now been put through a real-world Genshin Impact gaming test for a more accurate evaluation of the Immortalis-G715's graphical prowess, with some rather interesting results.
teslarati.com
Exclusive interview: Former Tesla exec launches 800 hp electric boat; says it’s an extension of Tesla’s mission
Former Tesla Head of Global Manufacturing, Jonathan Vo, is launching the R30, a 30-foot all-electric power boat with 800 horsepower, dual motors, and solar charging. In 2022, he founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG), which focuses on the manufacturing of all-electric boats and sustainable marine technologies. BIG plans to manufacture its...
notebookcheck.net
New Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller battery life tipped prior to release
DualSense Edge, the most expensive PlayStation 5 controller from Sony to date, will come with new hardcore player features when it launches on January 23, and a US$199 price that is almost three times higher than the current PS5 DualSense. It does bring gaming advantages such as the ability to set the trigger travel in three modes, depending on the game category - from shorter bursts in shooters, to deeper travel in racing games - as well as memorize profiles and change them on the fly.
notebookcheck.net
Flagship Meteor Lake 22-core CPU apparently canceled as Intel could market MTL-S towards prospective Core i5/i7 gamers
We previously reported that Intel’s upcoming 14th gen Meteor Lake architecture could launch in Q4 2023. The new architecture was rumored to pack new Redwood Cove P-cores and Crestmont E-cores that will apparently bring 15-28% and more than 15% IPC uplifts respectively. The information came to us through Tom from Moore’s Law Is Dead. The leaker now claims that flagship Meteor Lake chip may be facing development issues.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS ANC earbuds 50% off on Amazon
Deal OnePlus Audio Accessory Wearable Smartphone Tablet. Introduced one year ago, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS ANC earbuds might not be one of the most popular such products on Amazon, but they have good reviews and the half-price deal currently active makes them very tempting. With a list price of US$99.99, this handy audio accessory can be purchased for just US$49.99.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs rated for 2 GHz+ boost and up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 up to 95 W or 165 W each
Alleged clock and TGP specifications of Nvidia's upcoming Ada RTX 40 Laptop GPU lineup have now surfaced. The purported specs seem to indicate up to 200 W TGP including Dynamic Boost for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs with boost clocks well above the 2 GHz mark. GPUs from the RTX 4070 onwards can be configured between 115 W and 140 W (+25 W) TGP with the RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 also slated to be available in 85+10 W options.
notebookcheck.net
Solid-state battery developer inks US$20 million deal with BMW for pilot electrode production
BMW is moving ahead with its solid-state battery pilot production plans, thanks to its long-standing partnership with Solid Power, based in Louisville, Colorado. The US company has a proprietary solid-state battery technology which BMW will licence the manufacturing of the electrodes and cell design of, while Solid Power will be delivering its custom sulfide-based electrolyte which will remain its intellectual property.
notebookcheck.net
Leakers point to earlier than expected launch for Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leakers have finally shared a precise date for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Over the last few weeks, many sources have suggested that Samsung's next flagship smartphones would arrive during the first week of February, which would be slightly earlier in the year than the current Galaxy S22 series. According to the likes of @AhmedQwaider888 and @UniverseIce, we may have as little as six weeks to wait for the arrival of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Engadget
Apple's 'unprecedented' engineering snafu reportedly spoiled plans for more powerful iPhone 14 Pro chip
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic chip uses a similar architecture to the A15 in the iPhone 13 Pro, but that was only Apple’s fallback plan, according to a report from The Information. The company wanted to add a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, but the silicon team discovered crucial design mistakes late in development. It allegedly had to scrap its plans and opt for the A16 we got.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Series 8 long term test - A small upgrade for the showpiece smartwatch
The design of the Apple Watch Series 8 remains unchanged compared to the Series 7 predecessor, again coming in two sizes: 41 and 45 mm (~1.6 and ~1.8 in). In terms of the case materials, you can choose among aluminum or stainless steel. At this time, Apple doesn't offer Titanium so far but adds the Apple Watch Ultra (49 mm, Titanium) to its product portfolio instead. What is new are the additional temperature sensors as well as support for the more current Bluetooth 5.3.
