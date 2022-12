Grading the Giants’ 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Offense There were 445 total yards and 23 first downs — usually good enough to win. Daniel Jones (30-for-42, 334 yards) kept his team in the game with his accuracy and was epitome of clutch on the last drive, but an interception early in the fourth quarter by Patrick Peterson was a huge momentum swing. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-80) had a second-quarter touchdown catch and got the better of Peterson for much of the game. Richie James (8-90) was solid, but had a costly drop in the fourth quarter. A critical fumble by...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO