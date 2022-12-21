ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Rocky the Collie, missing for more than 7 months, reunited with owners after rescue

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A dog who had been missing for more than half a year has been reunited with its family after being rescued in Brick Township.

Rocky the Collie was among the pets discovered as a result of a hoarding investigation in Ocean County.

Some 180 dogs and cats were removed from an animal rescue there earlier this month.

The probe centered around two women who called themselves the "Crazy Rescue Ladies."

Rocky had to spend the past two weeks in animal facilities before being reunited with his overjoyed family.

RELATED: Brick Township police seek info on dogs missing or fostered from 'Crazy Rescue Ladies'

