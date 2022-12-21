ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains set to host New Year's Eve ball drop for the first time in years

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The White Plains New Year's Eve celebration is back!

It has been three years since the city hosted it. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the city to cancel the event the last two years.

The New Year's Eve celebration will take place at the intersection of Main and Court streets.

Some surrounding roads will close at noon that day and remain closed until 3 a.m. New Year's Day.

As in the past, there is going to be a crowd countdown, ball drop, and a fireworks and confetti display. There will also be plenty of live music starting at 10 p.m.

Heineken is providing free Uber rides up to $100 to the first 200 participants traveling within a 20-mile radius between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

