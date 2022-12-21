Read full article on original website
Oregon State took D.J. Uiagalelei over several other transfer portal QBs -- will the move pay off?
One of many conversation topics in the wake of the report that D.J. Uiagalelei will transfer to Oregon State is this: Did Oregon State get the right guy? Did the Beavers get the quarterback they needed, or did they settle for a prospect who is not as good as other available transfer portal quarterbacks?
Browns Lose to Saints in Abominable Game
A game no one will be telling their grandchildren about, the Cleveland Browns had their playoff chances snuffed out by the New Orleans Saints in weather that wasn't suitable for human life.
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin thought he was getting cut when Jerry Jones called to say he made the Pro Bowl
KaVontae Turpin's path through professional football hasn't been a smooth one thus far. After going undrafted in 2019 out of TCU, the wide receiver/kick returner had stops in the Indoor Football League, the European League of Football and the USFL before ultimately landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. When you've gone through those hurdles just to make it to the NFL, naturally a player is going to be a bit wary when the owner surprisingly gives you a call.
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is a video of their tribute. Paying homage to... The post Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers players honor Franco Harris by wearing his jersey ahead of retiring late running back's number
Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers paid homage to Franco Harris, who died earlier this week, ahead of his number retirement ceremony on Saturday.
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Idle for second straight week
Drake (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Falcons. Now that the Baltimore backfield has returned to full strength in recent weeks with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards moving past their respective injuries, Drake could begin to find himself on the inactive list on a regular basis the rest of the way. Though Drake has often received carries ahead of third-stringer Justice Hill when one or both of Dobbins or Edwards has been absent this season, Hill will be active over Drake for the second week in a row due to his ability to contribute on special teams.
NBA All-Star Attends Commanders-49ers Game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is in attendance at Saturday's game between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team
Williams had 10 tackles (six solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Williams posted his second double-digit tackle total of the season. He needs 24 tackles over the Jets' last two games to tie last season's career high of 110, so the former third-round draft pick of the Jaguars appears likely to fall just shy of that total.
Zach Wilson struggles: QB won't 'blame' fans for boos, Robert Saleh says Jets will figure out situation Monday
The New York Jets' rough 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped them to 7-8, and they now have just an 8 percent chance to make the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight. The No. 1 item atop Jets fans' Christmas lists is likely a new quarterback, as Zach Wilson was benched for the second time in a month on Thursday night.
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Late-season surge continues in win
Engram secured seven of eight targets for 113 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Engram comfortably paced the Jaguars in receptions, receiving yards and targets, continuing what has been a remarkable late-season breakout. The veteran tight end now has two 100-yard efforts in the last three games, putting together an elite 26-337-2 line on 33 targets over that span. Given his emergence and the Jaguars' ongoing postseason push, Engram figures to once again play a critical role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Texans a week from Sunday.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Suffers apparent leg injury
Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports. Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Gets surgery, hopeful for Week 18
Tannehill, who is out for Saturday's game against the Texans, reportedly traveled to Birmingham, Ala. earlier this week and had a tightrope surgical procedure on his right ankle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He won't be available for the Titans' Week 17 game against the Cowboys but is hopeful to play Week 18 against the Jaguars.
49ers' Jordan Mason: Questionable for Saturday
Mason (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. A late-week addition to the 49ers' injury report, Mason relayed to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Thursday that his hamstring tightened up at Wednesday's practice, which resulted in him being removed from that session and ultimately going down as a limited participant to end Week 16 prep. If Mason isn't 100 percent or out Saturday, Tyrion Davis-Price and/or practice squad member Tevin Coleman would be the main candidates to get work behind the 49ers' No. 1 running back Christian McCaffrey.
Seahawks' Wayne Gallman: Chance to make season debut
Seattle elevated Gallman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas City, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Gallman will have a chance to make his NFL debut after being elevated to Seattle's active roster for the first time this season. Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) are both listed as questionable but on track to play, so Gallman figures to garner a depth role and may play primarily on special teams.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
Commanders' Chase Young: Finally ready for 2022 debut
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Young (knee) will make his 2022 debut Saturday at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Though Rivera characterized Young as a "full go" for the Week 16 contest, the star defensive end will be on an unspecified pitch count to some degree while he plays in his first game in more than 13 months, per Jhabvala. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee and rupturing his patellar tendon in late November of last year and undergoing surgery, Young was cleared to practice Nov. 2 and was then activated from the PUP list three weeks later. Despite being added back to the 53-man roster, Young proceeded to miss the Commanders' subsequent three games while he continued to slowly ramp up in practice, but he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery from the knee injury this week. His return this weekend in any capacity should provide a nice boost to the Washington pass rush.
Who is Chris Streveler? A look at the Jets practice squad quarterback who replaced benched Zach Wilson
As boos rained down at MetLife Stadium, the Jets benched Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in the midst of a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Jets fans had been chanting for veteran Joe Flacco to enter the contest throughout the game as Wilson struggled to move the offense on a rainy, windy night in East Rutherford.
