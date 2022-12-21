ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023

Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tierra La Bella, a New-home Community in West Phoenix

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Tierra La Bella is just a short drive to State Farm ® Stadium, Phoenix Raceway ®, which is home to the NASCAR ® Racing Experience, and Westgate Entertainment District, which offers a wide variety of popular dining and entertainment options. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which features 65 acres of pristine desert hiking and horseback riding trails, baseball diamonds, a golf course, fishing and scenic picnicking spots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new-home community in west Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New Tenants at Tempe Marketplace

Five new additions are coming to Tempe Marketplace in the new year, including dining, entertainment and beauty destinations. The new tenants will occupy over 29,000 square feet of space and are expected to open in the coming months. The first of the five tenants opened this past December, a family-owned...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction

PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

New York developer to build 735 rental units near TSMC site in north Phoenix

New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. The company...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million

Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town

A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.
CHANDLER, AZ
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
919
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy