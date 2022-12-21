Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Related
Beloved Valley toy store to close due to inflation
A beloved Scottsdale toy store says inflation is what caused them to finally run out of batteries after more than two decades.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023
Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tierra La Bella, a New-home Community in West Phoenix
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Tierra La Bella is just a short drive to State Farm ® Stadium, Phoenix Raceway ®, which is home to the NASCAR ® Racing Experience, and Westgate Entertainment District, which offers a wide variety of popular dining and entertainment options. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, which features 65 acres of pristine desert hiking and horseback riding trails, baseball diamonds, a golf course, fishing and scenic picnicking spots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005041/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new-home community in west Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)
fabulousarizona.com
New Tenants at Tempe Marketplace
Five new additions are coming to Tempe Marketplace in the new year, including dining, entertainment and beauty destinations. The new tenants will occupy over 29,000 square feet of space and are expected to open in the coming months. The first of the five tenants opened this past December, a family-owned...
Valley spa owner warning others after losing $800 in unpaid balance
PHOENIX — A warning for small business owners from Rosal Lopez, owner of Bellissima Skin in Phoenix. She has owned the med spa for roughly three months and was recently hit with an $800 loss after a new client left the facility without paying. Lopez is hoping that spreading...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area jerky store owner shares own battle with addiction
PHOENIX - An Arizona businessman is sharing his story of how he overcame his addiction. For Scott Reed, who owns Reed's Western Jerky, his past is riddled with darkness. "I've had a long, hard life. I've had my ups and downs with drugs and homelessness, and I tried to change my life," said Reed.
KTAR.com
New York developer to build 735 rental units near TSMC site in north Phoenix
New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. The company...
Phoenix New Times
Mint Cannabis Surprises Four Valley Families With Some Green for the Holidays
A green van pulled up to a tidy brick Mesa home on the morning of December 21, and out hopped a real-life Santa Claus — the co-owner and COO of Mint Cannabis, Raul Molina — and three employee "elves" bearing a Christmas surprise. They knocked on the door,...
AZFamily
Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
AZFamily
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos
On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.
Moon Valley Nurseries offered a rare gift to consumers: free Christmas trees
ARIZONA, USA — Call it a lucky day for those pining for a real tree in the Valley. All day Thursday, Moon Valley Nurseries offered a rare gift to consumers: free Christmas trees. "Whether it’s school districts or churches or just a family that needs one," said Toni Cruse,...
Wednesday will be the longest night of the year as we welcome the winter solstice
PHOENIX — Wednesday night will be the longest night of the year in Arizona. That's because Dec. 21 is the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. It also marks the beginning of winter, which officially began at 2:48 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday. Since the summer solstice back on...
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
AZFamily
While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq sells Mesa build-to-rent community for $53 million
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $53 million (±$368,055/per unit) sale of the 144-unit Build-to-Rent Community located at 250 North Ellsworth Road in Mesa, Arizona. Northmarq represented the seller, Taylor Morrison from Scottsdale, Arizona. The buyer was Ellsworth Housing Partners, LLC from San Diego and intends to brand the community as The Logan at Ellsworth.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom makes tremendous progress after being severely burned at August wedding
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly four months ago, a Gilbert mother of four was horrifically burned at a wedding, unsure how livable life would be after the accident. Now, just before Christmas, she opened up for the first time about what happened and showed Arizona’s Family her progress, strides many thought she’d never be able to make.
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.
AZFamily
Flights affected at Phoenix Sky Harbor as ‘bomb cyclone’ sweeps across US
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,200 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 8 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations...
Fox Business
New York, NY
37K+
Followers
919
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 3