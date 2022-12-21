President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the increase of fake coupon scams on social media and how to spot an “out-of-stock scammer.” He also shares details about scammers relating to the winter storm, like fake plowing companies and shoveling services, and policies for returns and exchanges of holiday gifts.

2 DAYS AGO