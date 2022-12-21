ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Donnelly
3d ago

the district was formed because the surrounding counties had no ability to supply the necessary infrastructure for such a large undertaking. they still don't but DeSantis is not in reality. Disney did its own taxing its own repairs and its own capital expenditure for infrastructure. they don't have any special treatment and pay all taxes. DeSantis activities remind me of China or Russia where punishment is issued if you don't agree with the government. I guess that's not really the freedom of speech party

Steve Miller
3d ago

So literally a punishment… ‘how dare you weigh in on my don’t say gay bill!!, fine I’ll rescind your special status of the area ‘. Also literal violation of Disney’s 1a rights. A government entity can’t punish your free speech. Desanctimoneous is on point as a Nickname

Harry tron
3d ago

Da'Satan runs this state like he was some sort of an Autocratic governer. If you don't like my political views you will pay for your disagreement. I thought Florida was a freedom state. Da'Satan is running Florida like a Communist state. You don't have to get vaccinated just keep on working, if you die we won't tell anyone it was covid. Don't say gay everyone here is straight. There is no racism here in Florida we're just not going to count your vote. "We don't want any immigrants in Florida, just don't tell anyone you are, we can use you to work cheap labor. It sounds like "I don't want everyone to know I use all this for my political campaign so I can run for president".Don't believe his rhetoric it's all politically motivated. THIS IS NOT FREEDOM AS HE CLAIMS IT TO BE, IT'S AN AUTOCRACY.DON'T BE FOOLED.

