Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Guests Shut Down Classic EPCOT Attraction
Whether choosing to visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is full of amazing Parks and attractions to experience. EPCOT is one of the most unique Disney Parks because it’s known more for walking around, shopping, eating, and drinking rather than riding attractions. Of course, out of the attractions EPCOT does host, one of the most beloved is Living with the Land.
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!
If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: A SIMPLE Magic Kingdom Meal May Be One of Our New Favorites
We’re keeping an eye on the Christmas Eve crowds in Disney World today and watching those Disney Genie+ prices. If you’re in the parks today, maybe you have a dining reservation scheduled, but if you don’t, we found a delicious, simple new offering at a quick service location that you can’t miss!
disneyfoodblog.com
Here’s What Happens INSIDE the TRON Train Tunnel in Magic Kingdom
The Walt Disney World Railroad is reopening after being closed since 2018. The train got a bit of a makeover, including a new narration and a new route that just so happens to go under Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction — TRON Lightcycle Run. We got the chance to climb aboard the train, and now we’re showing you what it’s like to go through the TRON tunnel on the train in Magic Kingdom.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Should You Go to Disneyland in 2023?
Disneyland will have a LOT of changes in 2023 — and that means that THIS could be the year to take that California vacation you’ve been dreaming about!. Let’s consider ALL the pros and cons of a 2023 Disneyland vacation TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out...
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING! The TRAIN IS COMING BACK TO MAGIC KINGDOM!
The Walt Disney World Railroad closed in Magic Kingdom in 2018 (can you believe it’s been that long?!) due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle Run, and we’ve really missed it over the past few years!. Although we’ve seen railroad testing and updates on the changes that have...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A SHINY 100th Anniversary Starbucks Tumbler
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s most popular theme park is changing all the time, and there have been a couple of MAJOR updates recently that you’ll want to know about!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Ears for the Person Who HATES Minimalism
It’s safe to say we’ve seen some…interesting merchandise in our time at Disney World. Whether that’s Minnie ears with a mohawk, a statue of a frog sitting on a toilet, or bizarre merchandise that pops up at random times, you’re bound to find something out of the ordinary when you’re shopping in the parks! And that’s what we found — a pair of ears that isn’t your typical pair of Minnie ears… .
disneyfoodblog.com
If You Grab This Disney World DOLE WHIP, Consider Yourself Lucky
We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and Disney World is STILL rolling out the holiday snacks!. We’ve been trying a lot of seasonal treats over the past few months, but now we’ve got a few more to check out in this last round before the big day. So now, we’re heading over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to pick up a fan fave — Dole whip!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at EPCOT: A Game That Might Be Better Than the Rides
Helloooooo from the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow — or EPCOT, as we like to call it. This park has been going through some serious changes, and we’ve been keeping up with them all! From new restaurants to rides and more, there’s always something new to see — so let’s check out what’s new in EPCOT!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: BIG Disney World NEWS in 2022
OKAY, everyone — it’s time for the Sparknotes version of what all happened in the Disney World parks (and the Disney company, in general) during 2022. (Spoiler alert — it was a LOT.) The changes, events, and announcements that happened this year will continue to impact the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Stays at Highest Price on Christmas Eve in Disney World
Merry Christmas Eve to those of you who celebrate! If you don’t — Happy Saturday!. If you’re in the parks, you can watch some special holiday entertainment over the next few days, and there are tons of holiday snacks to grab around the resort. While all of that is wonderful, there can be some downsides to visiting during the most magical time of the year — primarily crowds. And with big crowds and high levels of demand for the parks can come some BIG increases on Genie+ prices. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing…
disneyfoodblog.com
HOURS Posted for the Reopened Magic Kingdom TRAIN
The Walt Disney World Railroad is OPEN in Magic Kingdom, and we were one of the first people on the newly reopened train!. If you’re planning to visit Magic Kingdom soon, you’ll be able to hop on and ride the train to the 3 stations around this park. But before you can get on, you’ll need to know what times the train is open! Take a look at the opening hours here.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: CHANGES Are Coming to Chef Mickey’s in Disney World
Disney World has come a long way since the parks first reopened after the pandemic-related closures. Experiences began returning in phases, character interactions were modified, and buffets switched to family-style or prix fixe meals instead. We’ve seen a lot of that change recently, with many restaurants returning to buffet service. And now, another Disney World restaurant is switching back to a buffet!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Is Ready to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in EPCOT!
It might not technically even be Christmas yet but Disney is already celebrating the New Year. They released a new pair of 2023 Ears recently, tons of 2023-inspired merchandise, and they’ve announced new nighttime shows coming next year. Recently, while we were in EPCOT — we found another way Disney is prepping for the New Year and we think it looks like tons of fun!
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Prices Soar for Holiday Weekend in Disney World
We’ve been taking in all the sights and sounds from the parks this week so you can be prepared for your next trip. From crowds to wait times to Genie+, we’re keeping track of it all. And today, Genie+ has reached its highest price yet again. It’s no...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots
While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Sit at a CELEBRITY Table in Disney World. Find Out Where!
Okay, so you know us — you know that we will ALWAYS turn left at World Showcase and head straight to the Mexico Pavilion to visit La Cava del Tequila. We haven’t met many margaritas there we didn’t like, and we will keep going back again and again. We’re not alone, though — a certain celebrity has also been known to hang out at La Cava del Tequila, so much so that he now has his own table there (and we’re just a little jealous).
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Gifts That Will Ship in ONE DAY With Amazon Prime
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Christmas trees are up everywhere, holiday overlays have settled on attractions, crowds have descended upon the parks — yup, it’s nearly Christmas!. Many of us have a...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Satu’li Canteen Treat We Come Back to EVERY. YEAR. in Disney World
Happy holidays from Disney World, it’s time to eat some sweets!. We’ve tried dozens of treats all around the parks and resorts this holiday season, but we’re not done yet, even though Christmas is just a few days away. Today, we’re heading to Animal Kingdom to pick up a delicious snack from years past!
Comments / 0