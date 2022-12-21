Read full article on original website
Opinion: Panhandlers who 'fly signs' report increase in holiday collections
Mr. Bojangles sometimes can be seen in a stroller at the corner of 37th and Quebec.Photo byDavid Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) People who panhandle in Denver say they cashed in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making considerably more money than usual.
94kix.com
Colorado Veteran’s Hand-Made Carousel Tells a Touching Story
A Colorado veteran has been working on a carousel for nearly three decades. He originally began doing so as a means to heal from the struggles he faced while stationed in Vietnam, but has also consequently brought joy and healing to many others in the process. How the Colorado Veteran's...
Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness
Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.
progressivegrocer.com
Natural Grocers Releases Grand-Opening Plans for Denver Store
Specialty retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold a grand-opening celebration event on Jan. 7 for its 44th Colorado store, which will include giveaways, discounts, a prize sweepstakes and more. Located at 3165 North Central Park Boulevard in Denver, the new store was constructed with sustainable building features...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Loveland, CO Mattress Recycling Program Receives Statewide Honor
Since its launch in June 2021, the city of Loveland’s mattress and box spring recycling initiative has successfully diverted more than 166,000 pounds of waste from local landfills. In October, the program was recognized for that effort by the Colorado chapter of the American Public Works Association, which presented the city with an award for sustainability. “I think this award is proof of how great this program has been and hopefully it will continue to be in the future,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “The citizens of Loveland just continue to embrace programs like this.”
Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve
Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
Westword
Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait
Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
Girl’s family wants answers about her death
The mother and two sisters of Tayanna Manuel spoke about who she was and the frustration surrounding the initial stages of the investigation.
Brother lost to DUI crash a week before Christmas
Don't drink and drive. It's something we hear all the time, but people still ignore the warning. If you decide to get behind the wheel intoxicated, you could ruin lives. Including your own, or an innocent victim. "Tahner was the hardest working man anyone could have known. He was a selfless man who loved his little brother more than anything in the world," read Nicholas Forsyth out loud on Christmas Eve. Those are words from a letter his brother Tahner Forsyth won't get to hear in this world. It was written by his younger brother Nicholas who says Tahner was his rock...
EDITORIAL: No right to ‘camp’; enforce Denver’s ban
Some activist groups claiming to represent the homeless seem to spend more time litigating in court than ministering to their needs out on the streets. If the same groups put as much effort into addressing the biggest challenges facing the chronically homeless — addiction and mental illness — Denver’s cityscape might look quite different.
100+ displaced by Aurora apartment fire on Christmas Eve
Over a hundred residents were displaced in the late evening hours on Christmas Eve after crews were called to an apartment fire.
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado wildfires grow more unpredictable as officials ignore warnings
Sheriff’s deputies driving 45 mph couldn’t outpace the flames. Dense smoke, swirling dust and flying plywood obscured the firestorm’s growth and direction, delaying evacuations. Within minutes, landscaped islands in a Costco parking lot in Superior, Colorado, caught fire as structures became the inferno’s primary fuel. It consumed...
Denver7 News KMGH
Teen, 16, dies after Christmas Eve crash in Aurora
A 16-year-old died on Sunday after he was injured in a car crash in Aurora on Christmas Eve. A passenger in his car was also seriously injured.
Battling snow, ice costs millions at DEN
Denver is known for a lot of things, not the least of which is its world-class airport. In fact, DEN is the third-busiest airport in the world. But it’s also one of the snowiest.
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
The Unsolved Murders that Haunt the Lumber Baron Inn in Denver
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
94kix.com
Go Behind the Bookcase into a Colorado Speakeasy
Despite prohibition ending decades ago, there is still a secret speakeasy in Colorado disguised as an old-timey bookstore. The speakeasy, officially known as Williams & Graham Booksellers, is located in the heart of downtown Denver at 32nd and Tejon or, more specifically, 3160 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211. The business...
2 dead in Christmas morning shooting at Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Thornton
A heavy police presence was reported in Thornton on Christmas morning.
