Greeley, CO

94kix.com

Colorado Veteran’s Hand-Made Carousel Tells a Touching Story

A Colorado veteran has been working on a carousel for nearly three decades. He originally began doing so as a means to heal from the struggles he faced while stationed in Vietnam, but has also consequently brought joy and healing to many others in the process. How the Colorado Veteran's...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver can end veteran homelessness

Photo byU.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Point in Time Count. A keystone of the Denver Department of Housing Stability’s five-year plan released in 2021 is to end veteran homelessness. Data from the 2022 Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness shows considerable progress is being made in achieving that goal at the national, state, and local levels.
DENVER, CO
progressivegrocer.com

Natural Grocers Releases Grand-Opening Plans for Denver Store

Specialty retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold a grand-opening celebration event on Jan. 7 for its 44th Colorado store, which will include giveaways, discounts, a prize sweepstakes and more. Located at 3165 North Central Park Boulevard in Denver, the new store was constructed with sustainable building features...
DENVER, CO
wasteadvantagemag.com

Loveland, CO Mattress Recycling Program Receives Statewide Honor

Since its launch in June 2021, the city of Loveland’s mattress and box spring recycling initiative has successfully diverted more than 166,000 pounds of waste from local landfills. In October, the program was recognized for that effort by the Colorado chapter of the American Public Works Association, which presented the city with an award for sustainability. “I think this award is proof of how great this program has been and hopefully it will continue to be in the future,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “The citizens of Loveland just continue to embrace programs like this.”
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Travel chaos at DIA continues on Christmas Eve

Delays, cancellations, and baggage woes continued Saturday as passengers spend a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport after a massive storm continues to affect holiday travel."Don't go to the airport during Christmas break," said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, are hoping to get back home to San Antonio, after multiple delays and cancellations "I've called every other airline and there's no flights for this evening," said Julie Gardner. They're hoping to avoid spending Christmas in the airport but have found hotels and rental cars booked up."It's an adventure," said Gardner. Renee Hawley from Ohio was only planning to...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait

Casa Bonita will reopen next May, according to an announcement just shared by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park who bought the pink entertainment palace at 6715 West Colfax Avenue late last year. The two Colorado natives were joined by Dana Rodriguez, the Denver-based executive chef for the project, in revealing the date as a special gift to impatient fans of Casa Bonita.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fort Collins church helps shelter migrants

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The first Christmas story has been on Pastor Eddy Hopkins' mind and it's not just because the holiday is coming up in a few days. "There’s a part where Mary and Joseph are on the streets. They are called to go back to their hometown because of a census," he said. "So there’s this larger political reality that forces people to move, which is exactly what’s going on in this situation."
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Brother lost to DUI crash a week before Christmas

Don't drink and drive. It's something we hear all the time, but people still ignore the warning. If you decide to get behind the wheel intoxicated, you could ruin lives. Including your own, or an innocent victim. "Tahner was the hardest working man anyone could have known. He was a selfless man who loved his little brother more than anything in the world," read Nicholas Forsyth out loud on Christmas Eve. Those are words from a letter his brother Tahner Forsyth won't get to hear in this world. It was written by his younger brother Nicholas who says Tahner was his rock...
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: No right to ‘camp’; enforce Denver’s ban

Some activist groups claiming to represent the homeless seem to spend more time litigating in court than ministering to their needs out on the streets. If the same groups put as much effort into addressing the biggest challenges facing the chronically homeless — addiction and mental illness — Denver’s cityscape might look quite different.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Colorado wildfires grow more unpredictable as officials ignore warnings

Sheriff’s deputies driving 45 mph couldn’t outpace the flames. Dense smoke, swirling dust and flying plywood obscured the firestorm’s growth and direction, delaying evacuations. Within minutes, landscaped islands in a Costco parking lot in Superior, Colorado, caught fire as structures became the inferno’s primary fuel. It consumed...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Go Behind the Bookcase into a Colorado Speakeasy

Despite prohibition ending decades ago, there is still a secret speakeasy in Colorado disguised as an old-timey bookstore. The speakeasy, officially known as Williams & Graham Booksellers, is located in the heart of downtown Denver at 32nd and Tejon or, more specifically, 3160 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211. The business...
DENVER, CO

