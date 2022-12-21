Read full article on original website
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The notification sent to NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman, cited "serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations".
US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead
America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffer ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious subzero winds. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders struggled in Storm Elliott’s blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as -40C in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal festive season after pandemic restrictions and separations.The National...
