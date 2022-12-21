Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff report on “Shop With a Cop” project
More than 70 children participated in the annual Shop with A Cop in Chillicothe recently. The Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club, Chillicothe R-2 School District, Chillicothe Elks, and Chillicothe Walmart for the event. The Chillicothe Police Department reports the event...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Green City man in Adair County on Thursday morning, December 22 on multiple allegations. Sixty-eight-year-old Dusty Robuck was accused of the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.
Woman, 10-year-old injured after Jeep overturns in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Jeep Grand Waggoneer driven by Michael S. Myers, 41, Ames, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The Jeep traveled off the road and...
2 injured after vehicles collide at Livingston Co. intersection
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Buick Enclave driven by Christine R. Anderson, 60, Chillicothe, was westbound on LIV 224 and a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe girl was southbound on LIV 239. The vehicles collided at the intersection.
kchi.com
Crash Leaves Hood Melted On Truck
A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.
kttn.com
Warming shelters to be available in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department has provided information on warming centers to be available in the county. One is the Daviess County Library of Gallatin. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 to 6 o’clock, Friday from 9 to 5 o’clock and Saturday from 9 o’clock to 1:30.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dell Stanley Louderback
Dell Stanley Louderback of Trenton, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on December 20, 2022, just 4 days shy of his 98th birthday. He had been receiving care at Livingston Manor Care Center since July. Dell was a lifelong resident of Trenton and the Forks of the...
kttn.com
Trenton resident Tyler Willey files for Mayor in upcoming election
Another candidate has filed for the position of Trenton Mayor. Tyler Willey of 1500 Scott Street filed for the position on Thursday afternoon, December 22. Other candidates who previously filed for Mayor include Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic. Candidates who previously filed for the Trenton City Council include Lou...
bethanyclipper.com
Blighted building on Square demolished
Bethany, MO: Red Rock of Hamilton brought its demolition crew to Bethany last week to begin the long process of tearing down the old Financial Realty building on the northeast corner of the Square. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
KMZU
Ice partly blamed for injury accident
SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Carrollton driver reported injuries after a vehicle slide-off Thursday morning. Highway Patrol reports Dawn Moore, 60, was south on Route 65 near BB when the vehicle slid on ice, off the left side and down an embankment. Moore received transportation to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment...
kttn.com
Chillicothe man sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for possessing illegal firearms
A Chillicothe, Mo., man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearms he stole from a local business. Marcus R. Brown, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Monday, Dec. 19, to nine years and four months in federal prison without parole. On March...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.)
Joseph Randolph Hamilton, (J.R.) a 100 year-old rural Princeton resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, MO on December 20, 2022, at 11:50 a.m. J.R. was born on July 13, 1922 in rural Grundy County. He was the first of ten children born to...
bethanyclipper.com
Truck fire ignites on interstate
Bethany, MO: The Bethany Fire Department responded to a ‘wheels on fire’ call recently when a semi trailer ignited on the interstate.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Sentenced On Federal Charges
A Chillicothe man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearms he stole from a local business. Twenty-seven-year-old Marcus R. Brown was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Monday, to nine years and four months in federal prison without parole. On March 11th, Brown pleaded...
kttn.com
Two die in Saturday afternoon crash
Two drivers were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Clay County. The highway patrol identified them as 73 year old James Massa of Excelsior Estates and 88 year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. The highway patrol’s major crash investigation team assisted troopers with the investigation. The patrol said a...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Wanda June Smith
June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri, on Sunday December 18, 2022. She had been in declining health. Wanda June Smith was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 13, 1934, the daughter of Delbert and Mildred Faye (Evans) Pauley. She grew up in the Lucerne area and spent most of her life there. She married Keith Smith on December 22, 1950. June graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1951. She and Keith spent most of their married life on a farm south of Lucerne where they raised livestock and, for a time, milked cows. June loved being a farmer’s wife. She raised a big garden and helped in every way on the farm. She and Keith had four children: Sharon, Karon, Stan, and Gary. June was involved in 4-H and PTA and was very active at the Lucerne Methodist Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching children’s classes. They later attended the Lucerne Christian Church when the Methodist Church closed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt Residents Hurt In Rollover Accident
A pair of Holt residents were left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. Troop A of the highway Patrol says 33-year-old Holt resident Jill D. Fisher was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent southbound on I-35 at mile marker 17.4 when she began to change lanes. Fisher didn’t see another vehicle in that lane and swerved to avoid a collision. That action however sent her vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.
