'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' star Naomi Ackie: Playing Whitney Houston made me 'anxious'

By Rasha Ali, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

How long does it take to transform into Whitney Houston ?

About eight months.

In just under a year, 30-year-old British-born actress Naomi Ackie had to study Houston from every angle of her life and metamorphose into America's iconic pop princess in "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" (in theaters Friday).

The biopic covers almost every aspect of Houston's life from when she was discovered by Clive Davis to her sexuality to her rocky relationship with her father to almost ending her singing career. Ackie wanted to be emotionally prepared for all of it, but there was one detail of Houston's life that proved scary: the American accent.

"It's the first time I've ever played an American person. ... I didn't want to get that wrong," Ackie says – along with the singing, of course. "I would do everything in the accent. I would do voice recordings, I would walk down the street and go order food in the accent just to try and get really comfortable."

Ackie even made a pact with herself that once she landed in the United States, she'd speak in an American accent, but that proved to be a little difficult, the actress jokes.

Naomi Ackie on getting 'The Voice' just right

Born in Northeast London to Caribbean parents, Ackie fully understands the importance of accents and the stories behind them. With the help of speech coaches, Ackie made sure to understand the history behind Houston's dialect and how The Voice spoke.

'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' review: Whitney Houston biopic sings a frustratingly familiar tune

Aside from that, there was one other tiny characteristic of note that Ackie had to approach: The Voice's voice. Though it's Houston's voice in all the performances in the movie, except for the beginning of “Greatest Love of All” and the first gospel song, Ackie still had to actually sing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFWAd_0jqI5dXn00
Though it's Houston's voice in all the performances in the movie, except for the beginning of “Greatest Love of All” and the first gospel song, Naomi Ackie still had to actually sing. Emily Aragones

She likens the experience to singing in the shower and thinking you're doing a phenomenal job until you actually hear yourself.

"I needed to sing to make sure that everything looked real," Ackie says. "I would just make sure that John Warhurst, who was head of music on this film, would just crank Whitney up so loud that I could not hear myself, and that was how I would sing."

Ackie and her sister have been fans of Houston since they were children, watching the legendary singer's turn as the Fairy Godmother in "Cinderella" over and over on VHS. (The dedication to watching is real, knowing how much labor went into rewinding those tapes.)

First Black Cinderella: Brandy says it was 'pretty mind-blowing' being cast as first Black Cinderella in TV film

The Ackie siblings were just two of millions of fans worldwide. Though Ackie has been acting on screen for about seven years (and is well known for her role in "Master of None") and rarely gets nervous for roles, portraying such a giant was intimidating.

"This one had me anxious in like a different way," Ackie says. "Simply because I know I love Whitney but I'm also fully aware that most of the global world loves and appreciates Whitney and her music, and so it's a lot of people to try and make happy with the performance."

Anxiety wasn't the only emotion Ackie was feeling when she was approached for the role.

"I was kind of quite surprised, if I'm being honest, about being asked to do it, and it all felt very big and I wasn't sure if I was capable," Ackie says. "But I was told by so many people, 'It's OK to be scared, because if you weren't scared, we'd think you were really weird right now.'"

Playing Whitney Houston was a boost of confidence for Naomi Ackie

Tackling a Houston biopic also reminded Ackie that she is able to do difficult things.

"I think this was a big kind of confidence boost for me knowing that I could get through it and see what happens on the other side and nothing is at the end of the world. I mean, we make films and stuff and it's really fun, but it's only film, so like there's a balance to be had there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gz6Di_0jqI5dXn00
Actress in a drama: Naomi Ackie, “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Emily Aragones, TRISTAR pictures

Ackie says she didn't alter the way she usually approaches roles, but she wanted to make sure she was confident. She also made it a point to reach out to her father and sister when she needed emotional support while working.

Compressing the legend's life into a 2½-hour film is never going to feel like a complete view of Houston's life, but Ackie hopes viewers come away out of the movie having learned something new about The Voice and inspired to dig up old performances of hers.

"I tried my best, but it still does not hold a single candle to what Whitney was like on stage. She was so full of life, and genuinely some of these performances I was watching would bring me to tears because the amount of technical ability and the heart and soul that you need to do to do them."

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' star Naomi Ackie: Playing Whitney Houston made me 'anxious'

