PIQUA – With the winter storm fast approaching, homeless individuals may be seeking places to shelter away from the storm. The Bethany Center, located at 339 South St. in Piqua, recently opened up the Wilma’s Place at Bethany Center, a men’s shelter, on Friday, Dec. 16. Any male individual is invited to stay safe and warm while the storm passes through the Miami Valley. Individuals are allowed to stay as long as necessary. According to Shawn Rickert with the Bethany Center, the shelter will be open until April 1.

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO