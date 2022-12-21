Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
miamivalleytoday.com
Tavern Building owner begins repairs ordered by city
TROY — The owner of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street is in the process of completing repairs ordered recently by the city of Troy, according to an email update that was distributed to city council members during their meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. The city issued...
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners award bid for Bradford project
TROY – M&T Excavating LLC, of Bradford, was awarded the contract for the East Oakwood Street improvements project in Bradford for the cost of $626,005 during the Miami County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The project was put out to bid and M&T Excavating, LLC was the lowest...
miamivalleytoday.com
Officers complete CIT Academy
TROY — 19 officers from Miami, Darke and Shelby Counties, including from area hospital security teams and courts, completed the Tri-County Crisis Intervention Team Academy for Law Enforcement Professionals Dec. 5-8. During the four-day training, officers heard from a variety of professionals who work with persons with mental illness, substance use disorders and other special populations. Officers learned techniques for safely engaging with special populations and about resources available in the community with the goal of getting people the help they need and preventing unnecessary incarceration or other legal matters.
miamivalleytoday.com
Bethany Center opens up Wilma’s Place, a men’s shelter
PIQUA – With the winter storm fast approaching, homeless individuals may be seeking places to shelter away from the storm. The Bethany Center, located at 339 South St. in Piqua, recently opened up the Wilma’s Place at Bethany Center, a men’s shelter, on Friday, Dec. 16. Any male individual is invited to stay safe and warm while the storm passes through the Miami Valley. Individuals are allowed to stay as long as necessary. According to Shawn Rickert with the Bethany Center, the shelter will be open until April 1.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local artist diplays at Troy-Hayner
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Viriditas: Paintings by Bley Hack. The exhibit of paintings by local artist, Bley Hack will be on display Jan. 6 through Feb. 13. An artist reception is also scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending...
miamivalleytoday.com
Extra patrols out through the holidays
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests. The deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes. The primary goal will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways, said a press release from the sheriff’s office.
miamivalleytoday.com
Woodcarved Old World Santas
Jim Foster, longtime Barber and Hairdresser from Piqua, has as much fun woodcarving Old World Santas every year as he does cutting hair. Every year he carves these Old World Santas for all of his family, young and old, and friends. He has been carving these pieces and a lot of other woodcarvings for 22 years at his barber shop, The Matador, 211 E. Ash St., Piqua.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington girls basketball coach to stay on administrative leave
COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District has completed its investigation into communications between student-athletes and Head Girls Basketball Coach Brandon Studebaker. “To avoid further disruption and to guard against the possible creation of an uncomfortable playing environment for our student athletes, we have elected to maintain Coach...
