Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a...
Man drowns near Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed that a water search conducted earlier today found a man who died after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to a Twitter post from MSHP Troop F, at 2:40 p.m. a man fell into...
