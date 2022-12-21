Read full article on original website
Assault in Saugerties injured local business owners, one suspect apprehended
Weeks ago, on Dec. 6, 2022, Saugerties police were dispatched to Rust Free Motors at 2 Simmons Dr. in Barclay Heights after receiving a report of “two individuals assaulting the business owners”. Today police announced both suspects have been identified, with one arrested (Joseph M. Wilson, 30, of Saugerties) and the other (Robert Nuzzo, 28, of Lake Katrine) having been issued a warrant after likely leaving the state.
Poughkeepsie police catch two people after chase in connection to burglary
Officials say 21-year-old Cheyenne Pyatt-Brown and 18-year-old Jahquwez Davis-Brown were found at a nearby home on South Hamilton Street. The pair allegedly jumped off the porch and ran from the police. Officers then chased and arrested them.
Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine
MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Grinch makes court appearance in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the Dutchess County Bar Association gathered for their annual holiday gathering and learned that the Grinch had recently been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. While most in the room knew the judge, the Hon. Tracy MacWhozie of Whoville (Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie), the true identity of the Grinch was not revealed until after the proceedings.
Saugerties man charged with burglary
A Saugerties man was arrested in connection to a house robbery back in September. Kirk Shultis Jr., 33, faces a second-degree burglary charge.
Police: Saugerties man admits to stealing ATV
Saugerties police have arrested Edmund A. Drumm, 31 of Saugerties on December 20. Drumm was allegedly involved in stealing an ATV from someone's residence.
Poughkeepsie man charged with gun possession following Saugerties shooting
SAUGERTIES – State Police arrested a Poughkeepsie man on two charges of criminal possession of a weapon following last Sunday’s party in Saugerties that ending with shots being fired. Troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to the Saugerties location and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. They stopped...
Two men were arrested for cocaine trafficking
WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - Waterbury police said they arrested two men in possession of six kilograms of cocaine. Christopher Jusino-Rodriguez, 30, and Chaddiel Ferrer, 28, also had nine firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and $132,365 in cash. Both men were arrested on state charges on October 20 and released on...
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
Midday burglars busted in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Two Poughkeepsie residents are facing felony charges following a midday burglary on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 11:52 a.m. on Ivy Terrace. Responding patrol officers and detectives arrived in the area and began an investigation. A patrol officer located...
Paramedic struck by drunk driver and dies in Newburgh, city withholds information
NEWBURGH – A female paramedic with the Ambulnz service was struck while crossing the four-lane road of Robinson Avenue in the City of Newburgh last Friday, December 16 at 6:18 in the evening by an alleged drunk driver and the city never issued any news release about it. The woman died from her injuries on this Wednesday and still no word from the city administration that prohibits the police or fire departments, or any other agency in city government, from releasing information or talking to the media.
After Saugerties party shooting, state troopers arrest Poughkeepsie man for illegal gun possession
State troopers from the Kingston barracks arrested 20-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Zaccai Curtis after they say he was found in possession of a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun following a shooting in Saugerties. Police said the gun was not involved in the shooting but was illegally possessed. The search for the shooter is still ongoing.
Police: Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY Involving Teen
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
5 Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught With Fentanyl In Region: Police
Five people are facing charges after being caught with stolen catalytic converters and illegal narcotics after a traffic stop, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, around 5 p.m. police in Columbia County pulled over a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria in Canaan that matched the description of a vehic…
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
Gas station robbed in western Orange County
DEERPARK – Police in the tri-states area of western Orange County were investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. Police radio transmissions said the Mobil gas station at Route 6 and exit 1W on Interstate 84 in the Town of Deerpark had been robbed. Several police agencies...
