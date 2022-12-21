Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) probable on Friday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart is on track to return after Boston's guard missed one game with an illness. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) not listed for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock left Friday's game early and did not return due to a neck injury. However, he will carry no designation into Sunday's game. Expect him to play. Our models project Bullock...
numberfire.com
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out Sunday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker is listed out due to left knee injury recovery. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus New York. In 5 games this season, Walker is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2...
Jimmy Butler Breaks His Silence After Latest Injury Blow: "It's Frustrating..."
Jimmy Butler vows to 'get right' after loss to Pacers.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Draymond Green (foot) questionable for Sunday's game versus Memphis
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (foot) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green's availability is currently in question after Golden State's forward was listed with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked ninth (42.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Jonathan Kuminga could see more minutes if Green is inactive.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Garrison Mathews (illness) available on Friday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Garrison Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Dallas on Friday. Our models expect him to play 18.0 minutes against the Mavericks. Mathews' Friday projection includes 7.0 points, 1.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.8 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's Friday projection includes 16.5 points, 6.4...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Charlotte on Friday. Our models expect him to play 38.4 minutes against the Hornets. James' Friday projection includes 30.7 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his return after he sat out one game for injury management reasons. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) available for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) is active for Friday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Watanabe will play at home after he was listed as questionable with right hamstring tightness. In 21.7 expected minutes, our models project Watanabe to score 18.8 FanDuel points. Watanabe's projection includes 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) active on Friday
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) will play in Friday's contest versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trent Jr. will be available after he was sidelined four games with left quad soreness. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Trent Jr. to record 23.3 FanDuel points. Trent Jr.'s projection includes 14.1...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) active for Magic's Friday matchup
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Carter Jr. will be available at home after Orlando's forward was forced to miss extended time with a foot sprain. In 23.9 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (toe) starting for Memphis on Friday, John Konchar coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (toe) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane will return to the starting lineup in his first game since November 11th. John Konchar moves to the bench. Bane will be on a minutes restriction on Friday. Bane's Friday...
