NBA Star Power Index: Damian Lillard makes Trail Blazers history; Devin Booker lights up the Pelicans

Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Pelicans' Zion Williamson placed in health and safety protocols
Zion Williamson's placement in the league's health and safety protocols means he will miss at least Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
Report: Suns Rejected Wizards' Trade Offer for Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns told the Washington Wizards to kick rocks after offering a package they felt was unworthy to offload Jae Crowder.
Trae Young Could Be Traded According to Rival Executives
NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks could trade Trae Young
NBA All-Star Attends Commanders-49ers Game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is in attendance at Saturday's game between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
Bucks Reveal Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status vs. Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report vs. the Brooklyn Nets
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Injury is Changing LA's Trade Plans
The Lakers front office appears to have tweaked its window for making a deal...again.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Health Statuses Revealed for Friday
Plus some additional L.A. injury updates.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Executive Believes Zach LaVine Wants To Play For L.A.
The All-Star Bulls shooting guard could be a good fit for the Lakers.
Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality
The Golden State Warriors’ struggles only seem to be deepening, prompting Draymond Green to deliver a rather candid assessment of the team’s issues. Green suggested Friday that the Warriors are mentally fragile, and that the team’s recent struggles have sapped confidence. “Right now, I think we are very fragile,” Green said, via Kendra Andrews of... The post Draymond Green has brutal assessment of Warriors’ mentality appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Draymond Green Makes Bold Playoff Claim Despite Warriors’ Rough Start
The four-time NBA champion sounds confident about how the defending champions would fare if they reach the postseason.
Colangelo plans show of support for new Suns owner
Jerry Colangelo plans to offer a helping hand for the new owner of the Phoenix Suns. On Tuesday, the Associated Press announced Mat Ishbia -- a prominent mortgage executive -- agreed in ...
Lakers News: Latest Injury Report Spells Trouble for Purple and Gold
Tonight, your 13-17 Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to defeat the Sacramento Kings, who at 16-13 currently occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference. L.A. will of course be continue to be without Anthony Davis as the All-NBA center continues to get tests on his meddlesome and ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 29 with 11 assists
Jokic recorded 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Jokic opened the game with 10 points in the first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting from the field while also dishing out four assists to help Denver get out to an early lead. He knocked down just two more shots for eight points between the second and third quarters before pouring in 11 on 5-of-6 shooting in the fourth. The reigning MVP also dished out 11 assists in the contest and has posted at least 10 assists in three straight.
Who's Hot & Who's Not In The East
The Eastern Conference Is Actually The Dominant Conference In The NBA Now. Which Teams Out East Are Playing At Their Best At The Moment?
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
