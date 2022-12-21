Brother and sister team Lily and Saif Alobaidi are opening a second location of their popular Lily's Chocolate & Coffee, which they opened in 2021 in Vienna. Their new location will open sometime in the spring of 2023 (the goal is the first week of May) at 631 King St., a prominent corner spot in the heart of Old Town Alexandria at King and N. Washington streets. Housed in a historic 18th-century building, the space was formerly occupied by Francesca's, a clothing and jewelry boutique that closed two years ago.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO