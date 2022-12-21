Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Related
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
popville.com
“best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”
Kristen is looking for your Winter Restaurant week “best restaurant week deals or favorite picks?”. “Winter Restaurant Week, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), returns as the biannual celebration of the region’s restaurant industry. Restaurant Week gives both diners and restaurants something to commemorate this January with specially priced menus offered throughout DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.
popville.com
Foxtrot nears opening off Farragut Square
I’m hearing the tentative opening date is set for 1/11/23. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Happy Holidays – I’m taking next week off – Stay Warm...
popville.com
Double Shooting in Park View
14th and Q St, NW Thanks to dc and for Jordan sending videos:. Thanks to John for sending: “I was fairly shocked to already see this one just a few minutes ago on the side of 11th Street SE! Happy holidays!” Ed. Note: First early…. Just When I...
luxury-houses.net
This $4,999,900 House in McLean, VA Integrates Modern Technology and Exquisite Craftsmanship for a Lifestyle of Unique Luxury
The House in McLean is masterful design and the highest quality materials with both seen and unseen, now available for sale. This home located at 6822 Georgetown Pike, McLean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 10,295 square feet of living spaces. Call Fouad Talout – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc – (Phone: 703-459-4141) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in McLean.
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons
If you're looking for a fun walkthrough light show experience, you must check out the Winter Lantern Festival at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons. The show runs through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the Winter Lantern Festival has thousands of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
NBC Washington
Santa's Christmas Eve Water-Skiing Makes a Splash in Alexandria
Santa Claus braved Saturday’s cold to celebrate the holidays by water-skiing on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. The 37th annual Water-Skiing Santa show took place in Waterfront Park at 1 p.m. The event is considered an Alexandria tradition. The "Santa News Network" livestreamed and announced the event from...
popville.com
Friday Question of the Day – Favorite Hollywood Movies/Series with D.C. Scenes?
D.C. Cab (Florida Ave. Grill? and cool scenes of a bustling Florida Ave. Market, and Natl. Mall) Wedding Crashers (e.g., Owen Wilson’s house in Georgetown + Church of the Pilgrims) No Way Out (Kevin Costner’s apartment in Georgetown, 30th & P St) Dave (Dupont Circle scene by Firehook?)
popville.com
“Our DC location, with a Thai restaurant, British pub and event space” Thaiverse and Step-Childe Harold Coming very soon!!
Back in July we learned that Thaiverse DC was coming to the former Darlington House (Childe Harold) space in Dupont. New signs are up and some interesting info:. from their website, “Our DC location, with a Thai restaurant, British pub and event space. Thaiverse. Authentic southern style Thai food,...
Commercial Observer
Downtown Columbia Closes the Year with 3 New Leases
A trio of tenants have inked leases at The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Downtown Columbia, Md., portfolio this month, bringing the total amount of office space leased in 2022 to 230,000 square feet. Venture X, a coworking concept, signed for 22,000 square feet within 60 Corporate Center beginning in July...
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
tysonsreporter.com
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Coffee and Chocolate Shop Coming to Old Town Alexandria
Brother and sister team Lily and Saif Alobaidi are opening a second location of their popular Lily's Chocolate & Coffee, which they opened in 2021 in Vienna. Their new location will open sometime in the spring of 2023 (the goal is the first week of May) at 631 King St., a prominent corner spot in the heart of Old Town Alexandria at King and N. Washington streets. Housed in a historic 18th-century building, the space was formerly occupied by Francesca's, a clothing and jewelry boutique that closed two years ago.
Commercial Observer
Silver Spring Multifamily Changes Hands in $20M Deal
A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, has acquired Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily complex in Silver Spring, Md., for $20 million. Transwestern represented the seller, a local family partnership that has owned the property for over 20 years. “It’s an...
popville.com
“Issues with DC Library Ordering New Titles”
Has anyone noticed recently that the DC Public Library isn’t ordering many newly-released books, including significantly hyped new releases, such as Cormac McCarthy’s two new books?. I have over a dozen books on my holds list that remain “ON ORDER” despite having been out for several months. Many...
WJLA
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
mocoshow.com
Black Lion Cafe Sets Opening Date for Second Location
Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. After a previously planned November 1st opening that was pushed back, a new opening date has been set– Monday, January 2nd.
Comments / 0