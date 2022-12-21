Read full article on original website
Robert S. Weikle
Robert Steven Weikle, age 72, of Marysville, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. A retired associate of Honda of America, he was an assistant manager in the paint department for many years. He was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Bellefontaine where he served as treasurer and taught Sunday School. A graduate of Ontario High School, he received a bachelor’s degree in business. An outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours caring for his yard, flowers and trees. A skilled carpenter, remodeler and woodworker, he was fond of the lumber business and was employed at Carter Lumber early in his life. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Vogelgesang. Proud of his Appalachian roots, he loved visiting West Virginia, from where his parents were born and raised. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born September 27, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Clancy and Betty Broyles Weikle. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda Lambert Weikle; his children, Chris (Candy) Weikle of Marysville, Jennifer Weikle of Marysville, Teresa (Lonnie) Hicks of Marysville, Kieth Chellis of Tiffin, Michael Chellis of Clyde and Tina (Timothy) Beougher of Pataskala; ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Rick (Vivian) Weikle of West Virginia; a sister, Tina (Rick) Hay of Mansfield; his sisters-in-law, Gladys Milleson, Faye Utt and Phyllis Lambert; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Bellefontaine where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Frost will officiate. Graveside services will be 12 noon Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
“Y” Opens Warming Center
MARYSVILLE – The Union County YMCA, 1150 Charles Lane, will be open for ALL residents to come in and get warm, take a hot shower, charge mobile phones, refill water bottles and get access to WiFi during this cold snap that is currently battering Union County. The hours the...
Pioneers Fall To Westerville South
WESTERVILLE – One thing you can’t knock about the Jonathan Alder boys varsity basketball team is its schedule. Not a lot of cupcakes on the Pioneers’ slate this season. The Pioneers opened up their season with a two-point win over Division I Hilliard Davidson and have since played three more very capable Division I teams with a combined record this season of 20-2, most recently a 61-49 loss to Westerville South in non-conference play Thursday.
UCSO Reports – December 21, 2022
A deputy responded to State Route 4 near Askins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Honda Civic that struck a deer. No report was taken. Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of State Route 38 for an injury crash involving a 1995 Honda Civic that lost control, drove off the road, struck a wooden fence, a large rock, and then rolled into a tree. MedFlight was called to the scene and transported one victim to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. A crash report was taken, #80-22- 574.
Panthers Put Out Ladycats In Cross-County Shootout
MILFORD CENTER – Three Panthers scored in double-figures Thursday as Fairbanks bumped off a very good North Union squad, 45-34, in girls non-conference varsity basketball play. Carly Lehman scored 13 points, Resse Poling netted 12 and picked up four steals and Macy Miller netted 11 points and had eight...
Sheriff Patton Declares Level 3 Snow Emergency In Union County
UNION COUNTY – Given the extremely dangerous conditions that Winter Storm Elliott brought with it to Central Ohio, the entirety of Union County is now under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, as declared by Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton early this afternoon. Sheriff Patton reported that the very strong...
County Extends Tax Incentives To Underperforming Companies
MARYSVILLE –After a comprehensive presentation by Economic Director Eric Phillips to the Union County Board of Commissioners this morning, the Commission voted to extend Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive agreements for several companies in Union County, to include Richwood Bank, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Heritage Cooperative, MIXT Solutions, KTH Parts and AutoTool. The passage of the resolution was recommended by the Economic Development office, in cooperation with the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC), despite several of the companies which receive the incentives not meeting the standards that were set in the initial agreement.
