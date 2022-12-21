Robert Steven Weikle, age 72, of Marysville, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. A retired associate of Honda of America, he was an assistant manager in the paint department for many years. He was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Bellefontaine where he served as treasurer and taught Sunday School. A graduate of Ontario High School, he received a bachelor’s degree in business. An outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours caring for his yard, flowers and trees. A skilled carpenter, remodeler and woodworker, he was fond of the lumber business and was employed at Carter Lumber early in his life. Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Vogelgesang. Proud of his Appalachian roots, he loved visiting West Virginia, from where his parents were born and raised. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born September 27, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Clancy and Betty Broyles Weikle. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda Lambert Weikle; his children, Chris (Candy) Weikle of Marysville, Jennifer Weikle of Marysville, Teresa (Lonnie) Hicks of Marysville, Kieth Chellis of Tiffin, Michael Chellis of Clyde and Tina (Timothy) Beougher of Pataskala; ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Rick (Vivian) Weikle of West Virginia; a sister, Tina (Rick) Hay of Mansfield; his sisters-in-law, Gladys Milleson, Faye Utt and Phyllis Lambert; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Bellefontaine where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Frost will officiate. Graveside services will be 12 noon Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solid Rock Baptist Church. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

