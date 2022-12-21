ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Washingtonian.com

9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Swiss restaurant Stable (1324 H St., NE) is launching a holiday menu that includes a fondue prix-fixe starting on Thursday, December 22. The cheesy experience costs $56 per person (minimum two diners) and includes a glass of wine, an appetizer, a dessert and their signature cheese fondue. The special runs through New Year’s Eve. You can book a reservation on Resy.
WUSA9

Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

The Best DC-Area Dishes Our Food Critic Ate in 2022

This has been a(nother) tough year for restaurants—but also for diners. Menus have downsized, portions and cocktails have shrunk, service is often iffy, and prices have seriously spiked. Still, there were so many highs. Here are the dishes that wowed me the most this year. Shrimp scampi at Caruso’s...
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
WTOP

Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas

Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WASHINGTON, DC
sunshinewhispers.com

The Best Coffee Shops in Maryland (Reader Recommended!)

Coffee makes everything better, doesn’t it? And really, when you are out exploring it’s always good to know where you can get a hot drink (or a cold drink) and some great eats!. So, I polled my readers about what are the best coffee houses in Maryland. And...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

New DC Officer Is Third Generation Police

One of the newest members of the Metropolitan Police Department comes from a long line of officers. Daryle Cooper has only been a D.C. police officer for a few months, but his mother and stepfather each have more than 20 years with MPD. His mother pinned his badge the day...
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DCist

Canceled Flights, Flash Freezes, And Traffic Jams: What To Know For Your Holiday Travel

Flight cancellations have already begun due to a massive storm in the Midwest of the US. Christmas weekend is almost here, but rain and record-low temperatures may cause sudden freezes and create headaches for drivers and flyers alike. Nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will be traveling between Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, with the majority of them –around 2.3 million — opting to drive. Another 141,000 will be flying, and around 95,000 will be using other modes of transportation.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

MD & VA fight over new FBI headquarters

The fight over the future home of the FBI's headquarters appears to be between Maryland and Virginia. Federal defense attorney Ronald Chapman joins FOX 5 to talk about the move from the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Downtown D.C. to a new destination in the DMV.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Path to lieutenant gov.’s office: Maryland’s Aruna Miller on her past and plans for next 4 years

Aruna Miller, Maryland’s next lieutenant governor, will be the first woman of color and the first immigrant to hold the job. Miller is a resident of Montgomery County where she’s lived for 32 years. She’s a civil engineer who worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation before running for office to serve as a Maryland State Delegate and finally winning the 2022 race for lieutenant governor.
MARYLAND STATE
tysonsreporter.com

JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms

A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

January 2023: 23 Things We’re Excited About in 2023

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Or Manage My Subscription.

