Read full article on original website
Related
Washingtonian.com
9 Fun Food Events Around DC
Swiss restaurant Stable (1324 H St., NE) is launching a holiday menu that includes a fondue prix-fixe starting on Thursday, December 22. The cheesy experience costs $56 per person (minimum two diners) and includes a glass of wine, an appetizer, a dessert and their signature cheese fondue. The special runs through New Year’s Eve. You can book a reservation on Resy.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/22-12/25: Choral Christmas Music, a Richard Avedon Exhibit, and Christmas Eve at a Mansion
Let’s deck the halls and live this holiday weekend to the fullest, whether by attending a family-friendly concert, or by seeing an array of winter light displays before they close for the season. I’ll be away next week, but you can check out some cool New Year’s Eve celebrations in the meantime.
Washingtonian.com
DC-Area Bars and Restaurants That Won’t Charge Covers on New Year’s Eve
If you’re looking for something to do in DC this New Year’s Eve but don’t want to fork over a bunch of money, check out these bars and restaurants that won’t require you pay a cover to celebrate:. 116 Rhode Island Ave., NW. The Bloomingdale bar...
Guide to New Year's Eve fireworks shows in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Cheers to new beginnings! Kick off 2023 with a bang by catching a fireworks show. We've compiled a list of where to watch the fireworks across D.C., Maryland and Virginia on New Year's Eve. The National Mall. Enjoy the amazing views and memorials on The National Mall...
Washingtonian.com
The Best DC-Area Dishes Our Food Critic Ate in 2022
This has been a(nother) tough year for restaurants—but also for diners. Menus have downsized, portions and cocktails have shrunk, service is often iffy, and prices have seriously spiked. Still, there were so many highs. Here are the dishes that wowed me the most this year. Shrimp scampi at Caruso’s...
fox5dc.com
The Wild, Wild DMV: A collection of weird, heartwarming and beloved animal sightings in the DC region
The D.C. area has seen its fair share of animals that aren't native to the region milling around, most recently with a llama on the loose in Fairfax County. So, what other creatures have been spotted out of place in the DMV?. Llama Drama. The llama, named Colby, was found...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Washingtonian.com
DC Will Get Fare-Free Buses by the Summer—but Residents Will Have to Wait for That $100 Monthly SmarTrip Subsidy
Tuesday, the DC Council passed Metro for DC, a bill that will ease the financial burden of commuting for DC residents. It will make all bus routes that begin in the District fare-free; add 12 overnight bus routes; create a $10 million improvement fund; and establish a $100 monthly SmarTrip subsidy program for DC residents.
WTOP
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
sunshinewhispers.com
The Best Coffee Shops in Maryland (Reader Recommended!)
Coffee makes everything better, doesn’t it? And really, when you are out exploring it’s always good to know where you can get a hot drink (or a cold drink) and some great eats!. So, I polled my readers about what are the best coffee houses in Maryland. And...
NBC Washington
New DC Officer Is Third Generation Police
One of the newest members of the Metropolitan Police Department comes from a long line of officers. Daryle Cooper has only been a D.C. police officer for a few months, but his mother and stepfather each have more than 20 years with MPD. His mother pinned his badge the day...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WTOP
What to know before choosing an assisted living community option for aging loved ones
Interest in senior living communities skyrockets during and after the holidays, according to a senior living expert who has advice for families considering whether an elderly loved one needs help. “The adult children all get together, they all see what’s going on, and they basically agree that either immediately or...
Canceled Flights, Flash Freezes, And Traffic Jams: What To Know For Your Holiday Travel
Flight cancellations have already begun due to a massive storm in the Midwest of the US. Christmas weekend is almost here, but rain and record-low temperatures may cause sudden freezes and create headaches for drivers and flyers alike. Nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will be traveling between Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, with the majority of them –around 2.3 million — opting to drive. Another 141,000 will be flying, and around 95,000 will be using other modes of transportation.
fox5dc.com
MD & VA fight over new FBI headquarters
The fight over the future home of the FBI's headquarters appears to be between Maryland and Virginia. Federal defense attorney Ronald Chapman joins FOX 5 to talk about the move from the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Downtown D.C. to a new destination in the DMV.
WTOP
Path to lieutenant gov.’s office: Maryland’s Aruna Miller on her past and plans for next 4 years
Aruna Miller, Maryland’s next lieutenant governor, will be the first woman of color and the first immigrant to hold the job. Miller is a resident of Montgomery County where she’s lived for 32 years. She’s a civil engineer who worked for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation before running for office to serve as a Maryland State Delegate and finally winning the 2022 race for lieutenant governor.
tysonsreporter.com
JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms
A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
Washingtonian.com
January 2023: 23 Things We’re Excited About in 2023
This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Or Manage My Subscription.
Comments / 0