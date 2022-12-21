Flight cancellations have already begun due to a massive storm in the Midwest of the US. Christmas weekend is almost here, but rain and record-low temperatures may cause sudden freezes and create headaches for drivers and flyers alike. Nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will be traveling between Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, with the majority of them –around 2.3 million — opting to drive. Another 141,000 will be flying, and around 95,000 will be using other modes of transportation.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO