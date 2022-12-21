Would like to extend our gratitude for your outpouring expressions of love and sympathy during our time of bereavement. Special thanks to Rev. Wendell Baskin, New Way Fellowship Praise and Worship Center, Rev. J. Muse, Rev. R. Carvil, MCC Chiefs Class of 1971 and 2002, Democratic Women’s Club of Miami Gardens, Little Black Book Club, the Event Girls, Girl Scouts SU 41 and many others. May God richly bless each and everyone of you.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO