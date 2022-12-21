ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Schneider Recognized for Sustainable Operations

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider has again been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a SmartWay High Performer, leading the industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. The EPA SmartWay program is voluntary and focuses on advancing supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants

Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court keeps controversial border policy in place

The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.
ARIZONA STATE

