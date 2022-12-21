Read full article on original website
tedmag.com
Schneider Recognized for Sustainable Operations
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider has again been recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a SmartWay High Performer, leading the industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. The EPA SmartWay program is voluntary and focuses on advancing supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency.
