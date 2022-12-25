Snow parking bans in effect

(WJW) – Snow parking bans are in effect throughout Northeast Ohio as workers continue to clear the roads from a winter storm.

Snow parking bans are issued typically when there are two inches of snow or more on the ground, so the streets are clear for snowplows.

Snow parking bans

Cleveland:

The parking ban was lifted Dec. 24.

Here’s a full list:

Cuyahoga Falls

A snow parking ban is in effect in Cuyahoga Falls until Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

Fairview Park

A snow parking ban is in effect until further notice.

Grafton

A snow parking ban is in effect while there is 2 inches of snow or more on the ground.

Green

The City of Green has issued a parking ban from 12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

La Grange

The village’s snow parking ban takes effect when snow accumulation reaches 2 inches or more. Any vehicle on the street will be towed.

Maple Heights (Canceled)

The City of Maple Heights has lifted its snow parking ban.

Mogadore

Mogadore has lifted its snow parking ban.

Newburgh Heights

Newburgh Heights has lifted the parking ban. Residents can resume parking on the streets.

Oak Harbor

A snow emergency parking ban will take effect at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and will remain until further notice. All parked cars must be off village streets 1 hour before the ban or they will be towed.

Parma

The Emergency Snow Ban has been canceled in Parma.

Richmond Heights

A snow parking ban is in effect for Richmond Heights until further notice.

Sagamore Hills

A snow parking ban has been issued from Friday, December 23 at 1 a.m. until further notice.

Tallmadge

A snow parking ban is in effect in Tallmadge until further notice.

Warrensville Heights

The City of Warrensville Heights is issuing a parking ban starting at 12 a.m. Friday, December 23.

This parking ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Wadsworth

The Wadsworth Police Department has issued a parking ban on all city streets.

This parking ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Westlake

A snow parking ban is in effect while there is 2 inches of snow or more.

More parking bans will be updated on this list as they come in. You can email tips@fox8.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.