(Lindenwold, NJ) – An early season, winter weather event is descending on the region and will be impacting Camden County roadways for the afternoon rush hour and into the night as frigid temperatures set in on our community. Department of Public Works (DPW) personnel are loading trucks with material and are prepared to starting treating the streets after the rainfall to keep them clear of ice from the county’s 1,200 lane miles of road.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO