Signee Spotlight: Westside's Jaylen Lloyd brings speed and explosiveness to Nebraska

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting analysts applaud Matt Rhule's 'conviction' to find under-the-radar recruits for Nebraska
LINCOLN –Highlights tell only the best part of a football prospect’s story, but they don’t lie. One new Nebraska linebacker has a reel like an action movie. “When you turn on Eric Fields’ film,” 247 Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said, “you’re like ‘holy smokes, man, this guy is playing the game at a different speed.’”
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Matt Rhule's new hires, Scott Frost's new house and a tight end transfer to watch
Though Nebraska made no formal announcements, coach Matt Rhule has added several key personnel to his football front office and off-the-field coaching staff. NU hired General Manager Sean Padden, Assistant to the Head Coach Jarret Wishon, Director of Player Personnel Omar Hales and Director of Scouting Mike Wallace to the front office. Among coaches, NU has added Senior Defensive Analyst Kevin McGarry, Offensive Analyst Adam DiMichele and Defensive Quality Control staff member Phil Simpson. All seven are listed among NU’s coaches and front office personnel.
North Platte Telegraph
Life in the Red: Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska
Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska, basketball chatter Luke Mullin and Jordan McAlpine give their thoughts on Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska and discuss Husker basketball in the latest episode of Life in the Red. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
North Platte Telegraph
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
LINCOLN — Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans. Omaha attorney Thomas Anderson filed claims Friday against Marshbanks’ estate in Lancaster County Court on behalf of three people who were partners with him in the purchase and rehabilitation of rental properties in Louisiana and Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, during his interview with the Examiner, also discussed priorities for his first legislative session as governor. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty; White Balls: four, ten) (nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $114,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska: Don't eat alfalfa sprouts amid salmonella outbreak
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking them to 15 cases of salmonella. Most of the cases have been found in the Omaha area and officials have linked them to several different restaurants and several grocery store chains. Epidemiologist Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that investigators haven't yet determined the specific source of the illnesses — other than to link them to alfalfa sprouts.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska farms, businesses receive federal funding for renewable energy systems
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $2 million to Nebraska to build renewable energy systems at businesses and farms across the state. A total of 36 projects in Nebraska received funding through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, said Kate Bolz, USDA's rural development state director for Nebraska.
