Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
Derby’s Dylan Edwards signs NLI to play at Colorado
It's officially official: Dylan Edwards is headed to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
Look who is back to lead the Wind Surge under new ownership — and keep some promises
The new president of the Wichita Wind Surge already is a familiar face it a lot of Wichitans.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Power restored to thousands in Wichita, Valley Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday afternoon update Power has been restored for much of Wichita and all of Valley Center as of Thursday afternoon. An overnight and early morning winter storm packing winds of nearly 50 mph knocked out power to nearly 12,000 customers in Evergy’s local coverage area.
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
Day cares closing due to winter weather
As the winter weather hits Kansas, different businesses are beginning to close their doors, including daycares.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
Two taken to hospital after Newton accident
NEWTON, Kan. — An accident in Newton occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the slick conditions. A semi lost control at Anderson Road and Highway 50 and went over the barrier wall. Only the semi was involved in the accident. The semi was hauling plastic materials. Two people were...
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
‘Structural failure’ caused power outage at New Market Square
A wire that broke off a power pole has caused a major power outage at New Market Square in northwest Wichita.
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
One seriously injured in crash north of Augusta
An Augusta man was hospitalized on Tuesday after a crash north of Augusta in Butler County.
One killed, one injured in Salina-area crash
An SUV crashed off Interstate 135 in Saline County on Wednesday night, killing a passenger and injuring the driver.
