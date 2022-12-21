ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita State basketball game on as scheduled, procedures outlined

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dec. 22 Wichita State men’s basketball game vs. Texas Southern is on as scheduled. Game time is 7 p.m. and the doors to Koch Arena open at 5:30 p.m. Wichita State is asking fans and staff to take precautions when traveling to the game in the frigid temperatures.
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Power restored to thousands in Wichita, Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday afternoon update Power has been restored for much of Wichita and all of Valley Center as of Thursday afternoon. An overnight and early morning winter storm packing winds of nearly 50 mph knocked out power to nearly 12,000 customers in Evergy’s local coverage area.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
INMAN, KS
Hutch Post

Two taken to hospital after Newton accident

NEWTON, Kan. — An accident in Newton occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the slick conditions. A semi lost control at Anderson Road and Highway 50 and went over the barrier wall. Only the semi was involved in the accident. The semi was hauling plastic materials. Two people were...
NEWTON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE

