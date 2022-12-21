Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 3:42AM CST until December 24 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who shot a would-be armed robber with a shotgun has died. Norco Market & Liquor in Riverside County says Craig Cope died Tuesday morning. Cope became a local celebrity when a masked man came through the door, pointing a semiautomatic rifle. Cope shot him once. Video shows the man running outside and screaming “He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!” before fleeing in a stolen car. He and three others were later arrested at a hospital. KABC-TV reports that after the shooting, Cope suffered a heart attack but recovered before having a disabling stroke in October.

