Wind Chill Warning issued December 21 at 3:42AM CST until December 24 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 2:22PM CST until December 29 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE…Portions of southeast Kansas and central, south. central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree...
abc17news.com
85% of rural land in California is now in ‘high’ or ‘very high’ risk for wildfires, new analysis shows
The climate crisis is among the key factors in a new assessment that shows more than 85% of California’s rural and unincorporated land is now in “high” or “very high” severity zones for wildfire danger, the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) recently announced.
abc17news.com
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who shot a would-be armed robber with a shotgun has died. Norco Market & Liquor in Riverside County says Craig Cope died Tuesday morning. Cope became a local celebrity when a masked man came through the door, pointing a semiautomatic rifle. Cope shot him once. Video shows the man running outside and screaming “He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!” before fleeing in a stolen car. He and three others were later arrested at a hospital. KABC-TV reports that after the shooting, Cope suffered a heart attack but recovered before having a disabling stroke in October.
Comments / 0