Read full article on original website
Related
'These folks don't get it': Trump dismisses Jan. 6 criminal referrals, says it only makes him stronger
Former President Donald Trump dismissed the House Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals Monday, admonishing the panel for engaging in "double jeopardy."
Hear John Dean's prediction about DOJ filing charges against Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel and CNN contributor John Dean discusses the January 6th House select committee's potential criminal referrals to the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump and his allies.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Judge Throws Out Most of the Indictment Against Kathy Hochul’s Former Top Lieutenant Accused of Bribery
A federal judge in Manhattan threw out three of five charges in an indictment lodged against New York’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), formerly the second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found in a 38-page opinion and order that federal prosecutors failed...
Alan Dershowitz Questions if Trump Criminal Referral Is Constitutional
Dershowitz, who has represented former President Donald Trump, said that the committee violated its constitutional limitations as part of a legislative body.
Even if Jan. 6 referrals turn into criminal charges – or convictions – Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve as president if elected
The House Committee’s criminal referrals show that the proceedings are not just about a historical record – they argue that Trump should be held accountable for four criminal charges.
Trump on 'Fast Track' to Prosecution as DOJ Gets Documents Needed to Indict
The former president fought to keep numerous classified documents from evidence against him after they were found in a raid at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.
Trump rages against the 'Thugs and Scoundrels' of the House January 6 committee on Truth Social ahead of the panel's likely criminal referrals to DOJ
The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to recommend to the DOJ that Trump be criminally charged in connection to the Capitol riot.
NC’s Mark Meadows tied to election conspiracy in Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referral of Trump
Committee members said a potentially illegal conspiracy to block certification of the 2020 election appeared to include Meadows.
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
DOJ has a team of 'very seasoned prosecutors' probing Trump and they are 'on a path' to charge the former president in a month, Ex-federal prosecutor predicts
Former federal prosecutors Preet Bharara said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he thinks Trump could face charges in as little as one month.
Ex-Federal Prosecutor Predicts 'We're Finally At Tick Tock' For Trump In 2023
"Lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC.
qhubonews.com
President Donald Trump has been referred to the US Department of Justice for criminal prosecution on four counts
According to news reports, the U.S. Department of Justice has referred President Donald Trump for criminal prosecution on four counts. The charges include obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit obstructing justice, and two counts of perjury. The referral came after a report from special counsel Robert Mueller alleging that Trump...
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court
The former president sometimes called "Teflon Don" is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick.
Trump Lawyer Groomed Cassidy Hutchinson to Commit Perjury: Ex-U.S. Attorney
Joyce Vance said Hutchinson's testimony before the House select committee was vital in bringing to light information closely guarded by Trump's inner circle.
January 6 panel's criminal referrals are 'worthless,' Trump lawyer says
The January 6 committee's criminal referrals to the Justice Department, urging the prosecution of Donald Trump, are "worthless," one of the former president's lawyers told CNN on Saturday.
Comments / 0