Miami, FL

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorite Teammate Ever

Kevin Durant has played for three teams during his 15-year NBA career, sharing touches with some incredible players, others who were really good at one specific role, and others who didn't have much playing time but still left a mark on those who spent time with them. That's the case...
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson clears protocol, available for Pelicans vs. Pacers

Zion Williamson cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Sunday, making him available to play Monday against the visiting Indiana Pacers. Williamson missed the Pelicans' past two games while in the protocol. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick and 2020-21 All-Star is averaging 25.2 points,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks Have Discussed Acquiring Star Player

Seemingly against all odds, the New York Knicks are now one of the hottest teams in the Association. They’re coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers but had the best defense in the league during their last eight-game stretch. Notably, that hot streak may have changed the Knicks’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected

The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ

