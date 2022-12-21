Read full article on original website
North Miami Beach ended 2022 with a bang
North Miami Beach’s first meeting of the new commission dissolved into chaos Dec. 20 when one commissioner left ill, another walked out and a third didn’t show up, depriving the commission of a quorum of five and all but guaranteeing strife in the months ahead. Four of the...
“Miami Women” book showcase Miami trailblazers
A Miami-based lifestyle and fashion photographer is spotlighting 40 of the city’s most prominent and trailblazing women in a new coffee table book. “Miami Women” features eight Black women and a number of other women of Hispanic, Asian and European ancestry. The women, who are photographed throughout the city, range from refugees to executives, doctors, dancers, activists, surfers and mayors.
North Miami Beach mother faces charges in stabbing death of child
A young mother faces serious charges after fatally stabbing her 3-year-old daughter at a North Miami Beach apartment complex on NE 163rd Street early Tuesday morning. Jellisa Baxter, 24, called 911 around 2 a.m. to admit to killing her child. She was taken into custody by North Miami Beach Police Department officers shortly after.
