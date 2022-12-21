ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ocean City Today

Worcester County denies road dedication policy

The Worcester County Commissioners struck down a resolution designed to formalize the process of dedicating street names on county roads on Tuesday. In a 1-to-6 decision with only Commissioner Diana Purnell in favor, the commissioners handed down their decisive opinion on the resolution that would have seen themselves as the final authority on such matters.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Janasek goes public over OPA lawsuit

As the settlement case between the Ocean Pines Association and former director Tom Janasek continues, Janasek is taking his grievances public. During the regular board of directors meeting on Saturday, Janasek took to the podium during public comments to air his grievances for all in attendance. He claimed his reasoning was to ensure such a conflict doesn’t happen to an Ocean Pines homeowner again.
Cape Gazette

Ritter application gets nod from Sussex P&Z

At its Dec. 15 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of a conditional-use application filed by Howard L. Ritter & Sons to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit off Plantation Road near the Robinsonville Road intersection outside Lewes.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton officials still unsure about idle equipment compensation

Milton Town Council is seeking additional information before making a decision on a request by contractor Mumford and Miller to compensate the firm for six weeks of idle time on the Magnolia Street drainage and bulkhead project. Mumford and Miller is still working on the $1.2 million project due to...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners

The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving

The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January

Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling

Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
LEWES, DE
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases

A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff

Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service

Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

