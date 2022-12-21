Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Worcester County denies road dedication policy
The Worcester County Commissioners struck down a resolution designed to formalize the process of dedicating street names on county roads on Tuesday. In a 1-to-6 decision with only Commissioner Diana Purnell in favor, the commissioners handed down their decisive opinion on the resolution that would have seen themselves as the final authority on such matters.
Ocean City Today
Janasek goes public over OPA lawsuit
As the settlement case between the Ocean Pines Association and former director Tom Janasek continues, Janasek is taking his grievances public. During the regular board of directors meeting on Saturday, Janasek took to the podium during public comments to air his grievances for all in attendance. He claimed his reasoning was to ensure such a conflict doesn’t happen to an Ocean Pines homeowner again.
Cape Gazette
Ritter application gets nod from Sussex P&Z
At its Dec. 15 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval of a conditional-use application filed by Howard L. Ritter & Sons to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit off Plantation Road near the Robinsonville Road intersection outside Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Milton officials still unsure about idle equipment compensation
Milton Town Council is seeking additional information before making a decision on a request by contractor Mumford and Miller to compensate the firm for six weeks of idle time on the Magnolia Street drainage and bulkhead project. Mumford and Miller is still working on the $1.2 million project due to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Cape Gazette
Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners
The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
Cape Gazette
Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving
The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
whatsupmag.com
Pittman Announces Transition of Police Accountability Board Executive Director
Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the transition of Janssen Evelyn from the Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board (PAB) to the role of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. Evelyn will assume his new role on Jan. 5. “Janssen has already proven himself to be...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT looking to ease the stress of Route 1 cycling
Biking in the Cape Region can either be visually and physically rewarding or one of the most terrifying experiences of a person’s life. Bike Delaware’s James Wilson said the stretch of Coastal Highway from Five Points to the Forgotten Mile sees nearly two dozen biking-related accidents every year. The Delaware Department of Transportation is aware of the hazardous conditions along Route 1 and has been surveying the public for solutions. The goal is to improve safety, provide better access to businesses and reduce traffic.
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. wastewater testing reveals rise in COVID cases
A wastewater monitoring program in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has revealed that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county. The new data was released just as the Centers for Disease Control moved COVID-19 community levels to medium in the county. As case numbers go up in the region, the CDC has also elevated the community levels to medium in D.C., Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Alexandria.
Baltimore Times
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
Bay Journal
Maryland community wins round in fight to curb industrial activity
Some rural Maryland residents complaining of being overburdened with polluting industrial activity in their midst recently won a skirmish in their fight for relief. But their struggle is far from over. On Dec. 6, an Anne Arundel County hearing officer rescinded a special zoning exception granted 55 years ago for...
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
WTOP
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
Bay Net
$2 Million Grant Awarded For Open Air Pavilion At Prince Frederick Town Center
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County’s Department of Economic Development has received a $2 million grant from the State of Maryland to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center. The award was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this month. “We are thrilled about...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Cape Gazette
41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
