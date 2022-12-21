ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorite Teammate Ever

Kevin Durant has played for three teams during his 15-year NBA career, sharing touches with some incredible players, others who were really good at one specific role, and others who didn't have much playing time but still left a mark on those who spent time with them. That's the case...
Yardbarker

Bombshell Details From Pacers’ Myles Turner Contract Talks

The Indiana Pacers have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks and months. Easily the biggest will be what to do with starting center Myles Turner. He has been involved in NBA trade rumors for years, but the franchise may change its stance as he plays out an expiring contract.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals New York Knicks Targeted Tobias Harris In A Trade

Tobias Harris is currently a solid forward who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is well-known for his two-way play: he is a solid perimeter defender and rebounder and a decent floor spacer on the offensive end. Currently, Tobias Harris is averaging 16.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected

The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Calls Out Devin Booker Following Blowout Win Over Suns: "I Hope He Plays In Memphis So I Can Guard Him Because He Ain’t Scoring 50 On Me.”

Something is wrong with the Phoenix Suns. After making a Finals run in 2021, the team has suffered a number of concerning collapses... including against the Dallas Mavericks in last season's NBA playoff bracket. More recently, the Suns fell victim to a 25-point rout on their home floor, where Jaren...
PHOENIX, AZ

