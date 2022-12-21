Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Yardbarker
JR Smith's Hilarious Reaction To Derrick Rose's Wife And Baby Mama Wearing The Same Christmas Pajamas
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made headlines in recent days, as the New York Knicks point guard has been very vocal when discussing a variety of topics regarding his career and his future after the NBA. Right now, he's not having the best time in New York, as the Knicks...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Trade Idea Of Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso To The Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers has been doing the rounds, and a mock trade of him and Caruso playing for the Purple and Gold has had fans buzzing. The Lakers have been linked to the Chicago Bulls for over a month now. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were the targets earlier, and recent reports suggest that LaVine wanted to play for Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Paid $1.4 Million To Get Out Of His Contract With Russian Team, Then Had To Live With His Mom Until He Got It Back
Patrick Beverley has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the league throughout his career, often bothering opposing ball handlers. He has developed as a solid 3 and D player and is a valuable complementary player. Even though he is a solid veteran in the league right now, currently...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevin Durant Yells 'Stop Reaching' After Teammate Fouled The Cavaliers
Kevin Durant is among the best players in the NBA and has been dominating the league this year. Despite a slow start for the Nets, the team has recovered really well, losing just one game in December, and is now sitting as the No. 3 seed in the East. Durant's...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant's Contract Breakdown: $500 Million And Still Counting
Coming out of high school, Durant was a highly recruited prospect that was seen as one of the top players in the country. He probably could have jumped to the professional level if there was not a rule in place that forced him to attend college. After a stellar career at Texas, which included becoming the first freshman to be named Naismith College Player of the Year.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Yardbarker
James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards
James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Yardbarker
Two Chicago Bears cut this year are having stellar seasons with NFC North rival
The Chicago Bears are a sorry 3-12 with two games left in their dismal 2023 campaign. The Bears didn’t have much promise to start the season with their overall roster. The Bears had too much dead cap space to add players that would give them a competitive advantage in most games. However, two players the Bears cut this year should raise questions about the ability of the current staff to evaluate talent properly.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Explains That He Was Under Tremendous Pressure After “Prodigal Son” LeBron James Left The Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving has had a media target on his back for quite some time now. Whether that is by his hand or for other reasons is a topic for another day. One of the first things that set the media off about Kyrie was the way that he unceremoniously left the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Fans Clown Memphis Grizzlies After Team Demolishes Ja Morant And Co.: "Worry About The West"
The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in a great fashion tonight, as they took on the always dangerous Memphis Grizzlies and completely dominated their rivals from start to finish. A couple of days after Ja Morant claimed he's not worried about anybody in the Western Conference, the Warriors...
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
Yardbarker
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis is adopting this unusual move
Kristaps Porzingis is taking a page from the bizarro book of one fellow NBA 7-footer. The Washington Wizards big man Porzingis revealed to reporters this week that he has adopted the unusual method of contesting threes popularized by Luke Kornet of the Boston Celtics. In what has since been christened...
Comments / 0