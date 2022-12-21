ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations

Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade County returns to high transmission risk level

The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 22, the state has added an average of 3,227 cases and 32 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
momcollective.com

New Years Eve Events In Broward

Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida

Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Elegant Villa in Miami Beach Featuring an Overflowing Perimeter Pool and Bar with A Floating Fireplace is Asking $31.5 Million

3541 Flamingo Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 3541 Flamingo Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is an elegant home with travertine flooring, oak walls, and stones. This newly built structure was designed as a modern redux with an unprecedented level of luxury. This Home in Miami Beach offers 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 12,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3541 Flamingo Drive, please contact Oren Alexander (Phone: 954-774-3699) & Isaac Lustgarten (Phone: 305-450-8045) at Official for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?

The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Way Beyond Bagels Sued, May Be Forced To Move From Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Longtime Addison Place tenant “Way Beyond Bagels” may be moving to the great beyond if the deli’s landlord prevails in a just filed lawsuit. According to a preliminary document reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Way Beyond is so significantly behind in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

The City Of Homestead Will Offer Free Rides To National Parks On Its Trolley Service Starting Today

The holidays are all about spending time with family, and what better way to spend the special season with your loved ones than to visit a National Park for free?. The City of Homestead, designated as the “Gateway To Biscayne and Everglades National Parks,” is offering a special holiday trolley service every day from December 26 through December 31. Riders get to enjoy free transportation, a guided tour and free admission to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks with an additional stop at Homestead Bayfront Park.
HOMESTEAD, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Margate, FL

The charming city of Margate is a nice and quiet suburban area in Broward County. With a population of 58,001 residents in 2001, they only contribute a small portion out of the approximately 6.1 million residents in the whole Miami Metropolitan area. Margate was founded in the 1950s, relatively recently...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

As cold weather arrives, help for the homeless ramps up

MIAMI - A persistent northwest wind along with lingering clouds have the chance to make this one of the coldest Christmas Days since 1995.The arrival of Arctic air to South Florida led many people in the region to take precautions to stay safe and warm.For those without permanent shelter, that would be difficult to do."I've got a truck and if things get really windy and nasty out, I can just get in the truck, you know," said Michael Holland. "Unlike a lot of these folks on the street who are going to be stuck in it."Holland said he planned to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Christmas! What's Open & Closed

MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday. Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day. Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed. BUSINESS. Banks: Closed. Postal service: Closed, no deliveries.
MIAMI, FL

