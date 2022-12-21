ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

North Miami Beach mother faces charges in stabbing death of child

A young mother faces serious charges after fatally stabbing her 3-year-old daughter at a North Miami Beach apartment complex on NE 163rd Street early Tuesday morning. Jellisa Baxter, 24, called 911 around 2 a.m. to admit to killing her child. She was taken into custody by North Miami Beach Police Department officers shortly after.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

United Teachers of Dade presents wish list to school board

MIAMI -- The United Teachers of Dade on Thursday presented a long wish list to the Miami-Dade Public School Board, saying the requests will help educators focus on what students need instead of political debates.One teacher spoke to CBS 4 about her classroom needs, and how the lack of them are affecting her students. "This is one of the pages of the math book," Catherine McKham said while holding up the copied pages to a reporter. "Can you see that? But these are copies."McKham teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies at an elementary school in Florida...
MIAMI, FL
First Coast News

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
MIAMI, FL

