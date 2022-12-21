Read full article on original website
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
North Miami Beach mother faces charges in stabbing death of child
A young mother faces serious charges after fatally stabbing her 3-year-old daughter at a North Miami Beach apartment complex on NE 163rd Street early Tuesday morning. Jellisa Baxter, 24, called 911 around 2 a.m. to admit to killing her child. She was taken into custody by North Miami Beach Police Department officers shortly after.
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
South Florida man charged after allegedly shooting puppy in the head
A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a puppy by shooting it in the head at close range.
Police: Mother is Suspected in 3-Year-Old Girl's Stabbing Death
A little girl is dead, police are calling her mother the suspect in the fatal stabbing.
Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court
MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
United Teachers of Dade presents wish list to school board
MIAMI -- The United Teachers of Dade on Thursday presented a long wish list to the Miami-Dade Public School Board, saying the requests will help educators focus on what students need instead of political debates.One teacher spoke to CBS 4 about her classroom needs, and how the lack of them are affecting her students. "This is one of the pages of the math book," Catherine McKham said while holding up the copied pages to a reporter. "Can you see that? But these are copies."McKham teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies at an elementary school in Florida...
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
Seven Bridges Delray Homeowner Arrested, Allegedly Crashed Porsche Into Gatehouse Tree
Man Charged With DUI, But BAC Lower Than Legal Limit. Woman Injured. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That sound you heard near Lyons Road and the entrance to Seven Bridges Christmas Eve wasn’t a man on a sleigh jingling with reindeer, but a man […]
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
A community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping of 3 girls in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is on alert after an attempted kidnapping. Deputies said three young girls were approached by a man on a bicycle in the area of Northwest Nine Court in Pompano Beach on Sunday. Two of them ran away, and the third kept...
Florida man claims he's "possessed by demons" after killing mother
A South Florida man facing a second degree murder charge told police the reason he killed his mother was because he was "possessed by demons."
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
Police arrest brazen Grinch caught on video, deliver most packages stolen from Hollywood apartments
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Twas the afternoon before Christmas, and all through an apartment complex in Hollywood, not a creature was stirring, except for a Grinch with sticky fingers. Surveillance video at the Cortland Hollywood apartment complex captured the brazen porch pirate swiping packages left and right. But...
Police investigate shooting inside Plantation apartment complex; shooter at large
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The third floor of the Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told...
Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker
MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
Drivers being towed from Miami-Dade fast food lot at rapid pace, critics blame lack of signage
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Numerous drivers have had their cars towed from a southwest Miami-Dade County parking lot despite there being no signs that say they can’t park there. Those drivers are pointing the finger at one specific business. Car after car getting towed from the spaces at...
‘It went through my daughter’s room’: Mercedes driver slams into NW Miami-Dade home, flees on foot
A dangerous drive ended with a rude awakening for a Northwest Miami-Dade family in the middle of the night. Jesus Padron is still reeling hours after the overnight crash at his home along Northwest 196th Terrace, near 48th Court. “This is unbelievable. I mean, I’ve never seen this in my...
