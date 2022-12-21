ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals His Favorite Teammate Ever

Kevin Durant has played for three teams during his 15-year NBA career, sharing touches with some incredible players, others who were really good at one specific role, and others who didn't have much playing time but still left a mark on those who spent time with them. That's the case...
Yardbarker

Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing. Things...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds

According to SI Sportsbook, the surging Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. When the Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago, they were 4-8 and their quarterback not only had a broken thumb but injured ribs. At that point, Green Bay seemed much more likely to get a top-five pick than a spot in the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bruins Have 3 Potential Options for Next Captain

The Boston Bruins have had a long run of incredible captains throughout the history of the organization, from Milt Schmidt, to Johnny Bucyk, to Raymond Bourque, to Zdeno Chara, to the current captain, Patrice Bergeron. Many of their former captains now have their names and numbers hanging from the rafter in TD Garden (or should be very soon).
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals New York Knicks Targeted Tobias Harris In A Trade

Tobias Harris is currently a solid forward who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is well-known for his two-way play: he is a solid perimeter defender and rebounder and a decent floor spacer on the offensive end. Currently, Tobias Harris is averaging 16.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster

Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth

The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Alabama vs. K-State: Sugar Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 12/31

Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Packers Pushing Toward Playoffs That Might Not Matter

With Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers have won three in a row. According to ESPN Stats and Information, they have a 37 percent chance of reaching the NFL playoffs. Oddsmakers have Green Bay favored to win the final spot. If the Packers do run...
GREEN BAY, WI

