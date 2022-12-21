If you're looking for a way to make some extra cash, reselling shoes from Marshalls could be a great option for you. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Marshalls and similar stores. Marshalls is a popular discount department store chain known for offering a wide variety of brand-name products at discounted prices. This includes a selection of shoes, which can be a great source of income for those who are able to find and resell popular styles at a markup.

4 DAYS AGO