Read full article on original website
Related
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw offices closed Tuesday, trash pickup pushed back
WARSAW — Warsaw city offices will be closed Tuesday. As a result, garbage normally picked up in the city on Tuesday will be collected on Thursday.
News Now Warsaw
Businesses throw support behind disc golf at Grace College
WINONA LAKE — Eleven local entities have donated to cover costs for Grace College’s new pads and signs for its nine-hole disc golf course. Those include Wildman, Tecomet, Silveus Insurance, ScoutIQ, Sacred Heart, H&D Insulation, Maumee Paint & Supply, Dream On Studio, Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, Circle Disc Golf and Integrity Roofing are all generous sponsors of the course, which is free for the community to enjoy.
News Now Warsaw
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for two nights in February
WARSAW — Tickets for the always popular Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance, sponsored by Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department, go on sale on Jan. 3. Participants can choose from either Friday, Feb. 3 or Saturday, Feb. 4. This year’s theme will focus on the 1980s. The events will...
Comments / 0