WINONA LAKE — Eleven local entities have donated to cover costs for Grace College’s new pads and signs for its nine-hole disc golf course. Those include Wildman, Tecomet, Silveus Insurance, ScoutIQ, Sacred Heart, H&D Insulation, Maumee Paint & Supply, Dream On Studio, Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, Circle Disc Golf and Integrity Roofing are all generous sponsors of the course, which is free for the community to enjoy.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO