Would Zach LaVine Or DeMar DeRozan Be A Good Fit For Miami Heat?

The Chicago Bulls might be in the process of breaking up their talented duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

And the Miami Heat could play a factor in landing their services. With the Heat looking for another top-tier player, LaVine and DeRozan may make a great fit.

The sports gambling website Betonline.ag listed LaVine and DeRozan as both potential future Heat players. The Heat were second to the Los Angles Lakers with 4/1 odds of acquiring DeRozan. They were third for LaVine (7/2) behind the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

Before Tuesday's game between the Bulls and Heat, there was a report about the tension in the Chicago locker room. Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote on the issues between LaVine and DeRozan with Bulls management.

“This is something the Bulls have been managing, through various remedy attempts," Charania wrote. "Whether it’s team meetings [or] one-on-ones that have been set up between both DeRozan and LaVine. I’m told right now the Bulls and LaVine just simply are not seeing eye-to-eye on the situation and the approach to winning… There are a host of teams right now that are monitoring the situation and waiting and trying to see whether the Bulls ultimately do make Zach LaVine available.”

The Heat are still trying to find their identity after getting off to a slow start. While they feel they have enough to duplicate last year's appearance in the Eastern Conference finals, some think they need another superstar-caliber player to compete with other contenders.

