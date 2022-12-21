ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house

Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), whom they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to […]
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving the Network

Longtime CNN reporter Barbara Starr is reportedly leaving the network after 21 years, according to Mediaite. Starr, who has served as CNN's Pentagon correspondent, has reportedly told her colleagues that she will be leaving when her contract expires in the coming days. Her exit comes as the network has lost or let go of several of its top personalities following the takeover of CEO Chris Licht. Other recent departures have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin, and Chris Cillizza, among others.
The Independent

Trump aide rides along on golf cart with ex-president to show him positive news stories

A former host for the right-wing One America News Network, famous for its sycophantic coverage of former President Donald Trump, has joined his team in a role that has her primarily serving as Mr Trump’s personal ego booster.That’s the newest revelation from The Washington Post’s coverage of Mr Trump’s post-presidential life at Mar-a-Lago, where FBI agents in September conducted a raid for illegally retained presidential records including classified materials.According to the Post, former OANN host Natalie Harp now frequently follows Mr Trump around his Florida golf courses and other locations, often riding along in the ex-president’s golf cart as...
Daily Beast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home. “The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of...
AOL Corp

Fox News parts ways with Lara Trump as a contributor, citing father-in-law's presidential campaign

Donald Trump's announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck. The network confirmed Saturday it has parted ways with Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law. Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's son Eric, became a paid contributor for the conservative-leaning network last year.
The Week

White House lambasts Texas governor for dropping migrants at vice president's home on Christmas Eve

The White House harshly criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after he sent several busloads of migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve as temperatures dipped below freezing.  In a statement obtained by CNN on Sunday, White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan called Abbott's move a "cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt." "As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and...
TheDailyBeast

White House Accuses Texas Guv of ‘Abandoning’ Migrant Kids in Freezing Cold

On Monday, the White House denounced the transportation of migrants from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on a subfreezing Christmas Eve. In a statement, White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott, accusing him of “abandoning children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities.” While Abbott has yet to claim responsibility for the most recent drop-off, the Republican governor has previously sent busloads of migrants to several sanctuary cities—including 50 to Harris’ home in September. Many have interpreted Abbott’s actions as a political stunt, as the conservative has been outspoken against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott has yet to respond to the White House's claims. Read it at Reuters
