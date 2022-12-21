Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Next-gen crypto Unicoin unveils free 10-year asset purchase option
Investors can deposit an amount of up to $2.5 million with Unicoin. Unicoin was created to address early coin volatility. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters. Next-generation asset-backed crypto Unicoin unveiled a new investment opportunity: a free 10-year option to buy its native coin at 20 cents per...
FTX customers file class action lawsuit saying assets belong to them
Account holders at FTX have filed a class action lawsuit claiming the assets being held belong to them and not the exchange.
coinjournal.net
Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain
Filecoin price went parabolic in thin trading volume. There are concerns about the utility of the platform. Filecoin price popped to the highest level since December 16 despite the rising risks of its utility. It rose to a high of $3.31, which was much higher than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Other storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj also rebounded.
coinjournal.net
How will the rising Binance outflows affect BNB price?
Binance has had significant outflows in the past few months. Customer assets in its ecosystem have fallen to about $55 billion. Binance is in trouble as crypto investors flee. The company has seen its assets drop from over $70 billion in November to about $55 billion. In the same period, Binance Coin price has plunged from an all-time high of $708 to $250.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has dropped to the fear level of 25. The US dollar index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin price has held in a tight range even as the US dollar index (DXY) has plunged to the lowest level since June. BTC/USD was trading at $16,858, where it has been in the past few days. This price is more than 70% below its all-time high of near $70,000.
coinjournal.net
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
While knowing where to put your money in the current bear market can be tricky, many consider a few projects the top cryptos to buy now. As the crypto market trends lower, it might seem counterintuitive to start growing your portfolio now. But, these downturns contain some amazing investment opportunities. This article will explore seven promising projects and explain why 2023 could be their best year yet.
China Covid pivot sparks jitters worldwide
Beijing's sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with the United States saying it may restrict travel from China following its decision to end mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
coinjournal.net
XRP tops $0.35 after Ripple Lab’s partnership with Palau
The Republic of Palau is working with Ripple Labs to explore the creation of a national stablecoin. XRP is up by more than 5% today and could rally higher soon. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands above $813 billion. Ripple Labs partners with the Republic of Palau. Cryptocurrency journalist Wu...
