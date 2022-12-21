Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
7 of the Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Ultimate Growth in 2023
While knowing where to put your money in the current bear market can be tricky, many consider a few projects the top cryptos to buy now. As the crypto market trends lower, it might seem counterintuitive to start growing your portfolio now. But, these downturns contain some amazing investment opportunities. This article will explore seven promising projects and explain why 2023 could be their best year yet.
coinjournal.net
1inch Network releases its Fusion upgrade: will 1inch rally higher?
1inch Network has announced the release of its Fusion upgrade. The upgrade is set to empower DeFi users to place orders with a specified price and time range. 1INCH is up by less than 1% today but could rally higher soon. 1inch Network’s Fusion upgrade is now live. The...
coinjournal.net
Is Lido a good crypto to buy as it defies gravity?
Lido price has made a spectacular recovery recently. Its total value locked has held steady at $5 billion. Lido price has defied gravity in the past few weeks as activity in its network holds steady. The LDO token was trading at $1.06 on Tuesday, which was the highest it has been since December 16. It has risen by more than 22% from the lowest level this year.
coinjournal.net
Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain
Filecoin price went parabolic in thin trading volume. There are concerns about the utility of the platform. Filecoin price popped to the highest level since December 16 despite the rising risks of its utility. It rose to a high of $3.31, which was much higher than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Other storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj also rebounded.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has dropped to the fear level of 25. The US dollar index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin price has held in a tight range even as the US dollar index (DXY) has plunged to the lowest level since June. BTC/USD was trading at $16,858, where it has been in the past few days. This price is more than 70% below its all-time high of near $70,000.
Lego as an investment vehicle you can’t play with? You couldn’t make it up
It’s a long time since anyone gave me Lego for Christmas, but if they did, I’d probably not even open the box, let alone actually build a scale model of the Battleship Potemkin or the Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. As stock markets struggle to make progress, crypto follows a volatile random path to ruinous oblivion, and the housing market looks set to crash, people are turning to the plastic toy construction kits to protect their wealth. It’s not the BRICs economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China) we’re advised to invest in, or even bricks and mortar, but Lego bricks, in...
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
China’s move to open up travel sparks concern over spread of new Covid variants
As China abruptly dropped some of its toughest Covid-19 restrictions – including scrapping quarantine rules for travellers – virologists are watching nervously to see how this may impact Covid-19 variants and their global spread, with some countries already ramping up precautionary measures. The decision on Monday to drop...
coinjournal.net
XRP tops $0.35 after Ripple Lab’s partnership with Palau
The Republic of Palau is working with Ripple Labs to explore the creation of a national stablecoin. XRP is up by more than 5% today and could rally higher soon. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands above $813 billion. Ripple Labs partners with the Republic of Palau. Cryptocurrency journalist Wu...
coinjournal.net
Persian Sea Shipping Lines announces token presale
The team collaborated with SolidProof to ensure trust among participants. The company has vast experience in the maritime industry with high potential for investors. Presale will launch on February 1 on the widely-used Unicrypt platform. Persian Sea Shipping Lines, a UAE-based shipping and logistics service provider, announced a token presale,...
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, setting up a potential flood of millions of tourists out of China for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. That raises the possibility of an influx of free-spending Chinese...
Comments / 0